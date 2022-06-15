Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club is on the hunt for members to help build the next generation of Nippers.
At a presentation on Zoom at the weekend the club took interested people through the steps to become a member.
Among those presenting were Surf Life Saving SA Mel Davis Bishop and Julie Moran from Beachport Surf Life Saving Club.
Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club member Georgia Brazenall said Ms Davis Bishop "gave us an overarching view of what is required".
"We need qualified club members to be able to deliver a nippers program," Ms Brazenall said.
"That means people who have their surf rescue certificate or their bronze medallion - these qualifications are so that they can rescue people but also so they can teach younger people how to perform those rescues."
Ms Brazenall said the local club had been searching for qualified people and encouraged others to sign up for courses.
"If we cannot attract those people who already have those qualifications, we need to be able to build up the capacity of our own club members and train them in these qualifications to be able to move ahead," she said.
Ms Brazenall said the club would apply for grants to source equipment, including rescue boards, rescue tubes, first aid kits, foam kicks boards for nippers and toys to use for activities in the water.
Head of the club Ray Giumelli said one of the strategies was to contact sporting groups to invite people to train in the winter and become involved in the Nippers program in summer.
"We need to make contact with possible trainers there or people that have qualifications - contact through other clubs and schools and through those organisations is what they directed us to go for," Mr Giumelli said.
Vice President Alex Giumelli said Ms Davis Bishop had pointed out Port Lincoln Club was the central hub of surf life saving in Port Lincoln and in the Lower Eyre Peninsula, as the closest club to Port Lincoln is in Whyalla.
"That is why we are crying out for members - if you have got your qualifications that is great, come on by and have a chat with us - if you do not we will be able to try and source out trainers from other clubs," he said.
The Nippers program that was run last summer had 100 different children across the season, and each session involved around 20 children.
"Basically in the winter it is the start of the recruiting season - all the clubs in Australia start hitting up sports clubs, schools to try and get attention and get to get more people on board," Mr Giumelli said.
The Surf Life Saving Club in Port Lincoln hold their meetings each week in the yacht club, with the club also using the yacht club's tower upstairs as its bridge of base of operations, storing equipment and documentations.
