Port Lincoln Times
Our Future

Lower Eyre Peninsula council budget for rate rise of 4.35 per cent

Updated June 15 2022 - 3:20am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said she was happy the rate rise was under CPI. Picture: File

Ratepayers in Lower Eyre Peninsula council district face a general rates rise of 4.35 per cent in the draft budget.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.