Lower Eyre Peninsula council budget for rate rise of 4.35 per cent

Ratepayers in Lower Eyre Peninsula council district face a general rates rise of 4.35 per cent in the draft budget.
Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said Lower Eyre District Council were pleased with the increase and that it had come in under the consumer price index of 4.70 per cent.
"We feel really good about the fact that we have been able to keep rates to that minimum because everyone is feeling the pinch," Cr Quigley said.
"Interest rates are unpredictable and the concerns in regard to power prices specifically with what is going on in Ukraine."
Cr Quigley said the budget's $13 million in capital works was a good outcome for ratepayers.
"The Bratten Way rehabilitation is a big one still - that has been going for a couple of years now," she said.
"We have been fortunate to be able to get joint funding through special local road funding from the Federal Government."
Cr Quigley said the waste water management pump station in Cummins was a big upgrade, and funding for the Flinders Highway rejuvenation had kept work on track.
"Every year for the past for as many as I can remember, we have increased how much money we are putting into sealed and unsealed roads - that is a huge part of our council area and that continues to grow," Cr Quigley said.
Cr Quigley said a trial of kerbside recycling had been well received by the council's larger communities.
"We are really excited to be able to expand that to more communities," she said.
Funding was also allocated to upgrade footpaths and playgrounds.
Cr Quigley said the council had faced multiple challenges around external cost increases that had been out of its control.
Among those were cost increases for cleaning and repairs to maintain facilities as more tourists returned to the region post COVID-19 lockdowns and increases in insurance premiums and the superannuation guarantee
The council had worked on debt management by deferring borrowings for new capital projects and keeping enough cash on hand for community services and limiting rate rises.
Council had allocated $1.38 million to road maintenance in 2022/23 representing 18.60 per cent of its general rate revenue.
A further $1.50 million, or 20.29 per cent, would be spent on road renewal works bringing the total spend on roads for both general maintenance and capital renewal to $2.88 million, or 38.89 percent of revenue $8.03 million has been invested into road projects.
Council have included $13 million in capitol works projects such as:
The annual business plan has been opened for consultation and a public meeting is set to be held in the council chambers on Railway Terrace, Cummins on June 16 at 7.30pm. People can join the meeting through Zoom, via the council website: lowereyrepeninsula.sa.gov.au
