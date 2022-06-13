Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln local John Sinclair has received Mortlock Shield life membership

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:53am, first published 1:00am
John Sinclair reflected on his years of involvement in the Port Lincoln Mortlock Shield having received life membership during the event this year. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

People from around the region gathering together for the Mortlock Shield each year is what makes the event so special according to John Sinclair, who has received a life membership for his involvement in the competition

Local News

