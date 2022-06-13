People from around the region gathering together for the Mortlock Shield each year is what makes the event so special according to John Sinclair, who has received a life membership for his involvement in the competition
Sinclair was given the award on Saturday following the first round of games for this year's event by Ray Watherston, a past life member from 1988 and Lincoln Delegate for Mortlock Shield
Advertisement
Sinclair was born and bred in Port Lincoln - he started his football career playing for Boston's junior team in the Under 12s, and progressed through the ranks before he reached A Grade level.
Sinclair remained with Boston until 1999, before he moved across to Lincoln South.
"In my last year at Boston I was in the Lincoln District squad, but I was not quite good enough or ready to play at Mortlock level," Sinclair said.
"Once I was at Lincoln South, I become a regular at Mortlock representing Lincoln City, when I was living in Port Lincoln."
Sinclair would spend the next five years away from his home city, as he played football in Darwin for Palmerston, Kerang in Northern Victoria and East Geelong. He won a premiership with Kerang and was awarded Best and Fairests with Palmerston and East Geelong.
"My first Mortlock as a player was 1999 and my last was in 2016 for Kangaroo Island, as they were struggling to field a side with players from their region alone," Sinclair said.
"During my time in Port Lincoln, I played 220 plus games for Lincoln South, won a premiership for Lincoln South and three best and fairests for Lincoln South."
Sinclair has been a selector/assistant coach for Lincoln City for the past seven to eight years, and has been a Lincoln City delegate with Mortlock Shield committee for the 10-11 years.
"I was fortunate enough to be in two winning Mortlock Shield teams as a player and one as a Selector/Assistant Coach," Sinclair said.
"I represented the Eyre Peninsula on four occasions and picking up a State Country guernsey in 2005."
Sinclair was the third generation in a row to represent Eyre Peninsula in football - he said the fact that people gathered together from around the Eyre Peninsula each year was what made the event so special.
"The friendships made through the carnival is the best thing I have taken out of Mortlock, and football in general," Sinclair said.
"I do believe that Mortlock can give valuable exposure to young footballer aspiring to go further in the sport."
Sinclair said he could name a number of players from the Eyre Peninsula who have gone onto play in Adelaide at a high level before making it onto an AFL list.
"I am not sure how many of them played in the Mortlock Shield first, but there are definitely examples of the carnival being a stepping stone," Sinclair said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.