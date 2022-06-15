Discover what's on around the region

Fun in the Library
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday June 17, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. Free weekly fun each Friday, involving nursery rhymes and songs for babies, toddlers and their caregivers. All welcome.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, June 17, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm Anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Learn to sew
Healing Hearts workshop
Sunday, June 19, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley.
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Community Market
Sunday, June 19, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
Join the scouts
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, June 20, Port Lincoln Scout group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm at the Port Lincoln Scout Hall.
Music, Stories
Mainly Music pre-schooler program
Tuesday, June 21, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every Tuesday of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Friends gather
Friends of the Women's and Children's Hospital
Friday, June 24, Friends of the Women's and Children's Hospital Port Lincoln Branch meeting on 8 Matilda Street. Arrive at 9,30am for a 10am start. Call Tracy 0422 103 583.
Good read
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, July 12, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Meditation and Mindfulness
Creating Connections
Tuesday, July 14, Creating connections - 'Meditation and Mindfulness' free event for residents of the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula aged over 55. Bookings essential call council 8676 0400.
Club outing
Southern Eyre Bird Club
Sunday July, 19, Southern Eyre Bird Club outing to Brimpton Lakes and Coolidie Station - bring your own chair, smoko, lunch, binoculars. Meet 9am St Joes Triangle.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
