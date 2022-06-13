City of Port Lincoln Council has begun constructing its nature playspace at the foreshore, with the first stage of the Port Lincoln Foreshore Project underway.
The project costs $7.280 million, and the State Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program has contributed up to $3.640 million towards the Project.
The project will include:
Council had stated the foreshore project was set to be a "major" visitor drawcard, and the project had been working to provide an "iconic" recreational, meeting, tourism, and events space for the community.
Council had worked to design the new playspace as all inclusive with elevated play pods with rope climbs, slides, rock scrambles and basket swings, focused on incorporating elements of Indigenous heritage and storytelling.
The organisation planned to highlight stories from the area's Traditional Owners, the Barngarla people, throughout the playspace with a waterplay feature inspired by fish traps used by the Barngarla people across coastal Eyre Peninsula, including Whalers Way.
South Australian contractor Elton Landscapes had been appointed to build the new area, and construction began on Monday June 13 2022.
City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said he believed the project would be an asset for the Port Lincoln community, as council aimed to build on the city's growing reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
"This project, which is the culmination of three years of detailed planning and consultation with our community, is all about inclusion and making our city even more liveable," Mayor Flaherty said.
"One of the most exciting elements of the playspace is the integration of Indigenous heritage and storytelling, with plans including mosaic inlays, rock carvings, with cast sculptures and painted art applications."
Other playspace features include:
The contract was awarded to Elton Landscapes through a request for tender process, to companies shortlisted through an open expression of interest process.
CEO Matthew Morgan said he was looking forward to council working with Elton Landscapes and in-turn the local sub-contractors Origin Paving and Landscaping, Chris Cash Plumbing and Gas Fitting, Diggin It Earthworks.
He hoped it would give a "boost" to the city's economy.
For more information, and an artist impression of the final design of the playspace visit Council's online Engagement Hub at yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/foreshore.
