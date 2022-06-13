Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council begins constructing nature playspace through foreshore project

Updated June 13 2022 - 4:06am, first published 12:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artistic Impression of Port Lincoln Foreshore Nature playspace - City of Port Lincoln Council has begun constructing the playspace through phase one of the foreshore project. Photo: supplied.

City of Port Lincoln Council has begun constructing its nature playspace at the foreshore, with the first stage of the Port Lincoln Foreshore Project underway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.