Cummins 20 rubbers 66 games defeated an under-strength Yallunda Flat 10 rubbers 50 games.
In the first singles round Cummins won 7-23 to Yallunda Flat 3-15. The doubles round was very competitive, with Cummins taking it 3-9 to 2-11.
Cummins dominated the second round of singles, winning 7-24 to 3-16. Yallunda Flat battled hard in the final tiered doubles round, going down 2-8 to 3-10.
Best for Cummins with 4 wins were Jarrad Hill, Aiden Barnes and Kerry McCallum, with Lisa Fitzgerald and Wade Gray best for Yallunda Flat with 3 wins each.
Ross Kerr of Cummins started the night with a big win over Tom Baldiserra of Yallunda Flat 9-11, 2-11, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11.
The top double was hard fought, with the Cummins pair Lester Barnes and Jarrad Hill victorious over Andrew Cabot and Tim Roediger 11-13, 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10.
Lorraine Dunn of Yallunda Flat won a close contest with Matt Guppy 13-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6.
Top team Yeelanna 20 rubbers 70 games continued their dominance with a win over second placed Karkoo 10 rubbers 38 games.
The first round of singles was won by Yeelanna 7-25 to Karkoo 3-13. Yeelanna then dominated the doubles round with 4-13 to Karkoo 1-4.
The second singles round was taken by Yeelanna 7-23 to Karkoo 3-11. Karkoo continued to fight and won the last tiered doubles round 3-10 to Yeelanna 2-9.
With 4 wins each, best for Yeelanna were Russell Fordham, Matthew McLachlan, Geoff McLachlan and John Theakstone. For Karkoo, Neil Carr was best with 4 wins, with good support from Kate Murnane with 3 wins.
Matthew McLachlan of Yeelanna won a hard fought match over Vicki Mundy of Karkoo 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5.
Karkoo's Kate Murnane battled hard to take the win over Yeelanna's Moyra McLachlan 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8.
In the final doubles round, Rod Pearson and Linnea Mead of Karkoo combined well to win over Alex Jaeger and Tony Sparks 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-5.
Tumby Bay had the bye.
