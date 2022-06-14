Port Lincoln Times

Cummins defeats Yallunda Flat at Great Flinders Table Tennis

Updated June 14 2022 - 4:46am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cummins 20 rubbers 66 games defeated an under-strength Yallunda Flat 10 rubbers 50 games.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.