Great Flinders has claimed this year's Mortlock Shield defeating Eastern Eyre Football League by eight to take out back-to-back victories in the competition.
The final score of event, held from Saturday to Monday of the long weekend, was 6.5 to 5.3.
Advertisement
Mortlock Shield Chair Robyn Rowsell said it had been a successful weekend, and Port Lincoln had been lucky with the weather.
"It drizzled first thing Saturday morning and scared us all but it has been fabulous - the weather has been great," Ms Rowsell said.
"The crowd has been really good for three days for Norwood Cup as well yesterday and it has just flowed really well."
Ms Rowsell said the grand final was a great game to watch and Eastern Eyre had been really competitive.
"I think everyone enjoyed seeing that it was a grand final so that is really good - it is good to try different things and find out how everyone feels about it," she said.
"It has kept the crowd here and it has been good."
Ms Rowsell said she had been approached by a number of visitors who were impressed with the high standard of football during the shield and throughout the Norwood Cup on Sunday.
She said she will be resigning as chair of the shield, with the November AGM being her last in the role.
"I have loved it - it has been so good to work with the leagues and everyone just works so well as a team," Ms Rowsell said.
"That is really important and when you have got good people around you it makes you look good - they have been excellent and the teams and the leagues have been so good."
Ms Rowsell said the leagues had done well facing challenges around COVID-19 and issues with numbers as well as losing a league last year.
"Everyone has been really positive about it and it is looking good," Ms Rowsell said.
She said the city benefitted from tourism linked to the event.
"I do not think there is a spare room in Port Lincoln, which is so good," Ms Rowsell said
"The times that I have been able to sneak out and visit the cafes and everything they have been flat chat -that is really good for businesses in Port Lincoln and we just thank everyone for supporting them too."
Best players in the grand final for Great Flinders included Isiah Wilksch, Kingsley Bilney Junior, Brayden Martin, Guy Hutchinson, Johann Wagner and Dylan Wander.
Goal kickers for Great Flinders included Wagner who kicked two, with the other scores for the team including Bilney Jnr, Matthew Crettenden, Travis Beard and Tom Gibson who each kicked one.
Advertisement
Eastern Eyre's best players were Aseri Raikiwasa, Aisea Raikiwasa, Jack Kenny, Cooper Llewelyn, Tom Davey and Hank Burton. Goal Kickers were Sidney Masters who finished with two, as well as Tom Davey, Ben McKenna and Jake Turner who each had one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.