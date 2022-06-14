Port Lincoln Golf Club had another busy week, which included hosting a par event on Saturday, and it involved over 90 golfers.
June 11
Leader Distributors sponsored the Saturday Par event, with 84 men and eleven women competing.
There were four visitors, from Cobram-Barooga and, closer to home, Tumby Bay and Coffin Bay.
In the Men's divisions, Captain Chris Brooks won A Grade with plus 4, from Taylor Ford, who came in square.
Rick Kolega had the score of the day with +5 from George Mayhew +3, and James Fuss on square counted out Jack Shanley in C Grade.
Rundowns went to Boris Kovacic and Dave Sargent on square, with Daryl Evans, Todd George, Robert Humphries, Dave Batterbury and Trent Bradford all coming in square on handicap.
The Women's competition was won by Helen George -2 on a countback from Jo Higgins.
NTP Winners were Ryan Cocks, Luke Murray, Josh Humphries, Adam Sullivan, Ben Jaensch and Scott Lombe.
Par-three birdies were scored by Chris Brooks, Todd George, James Fuss, Paul Oldacre, Ben Abley (twice) and John Cheriton.
June 9
On Thursday, the second of three rounds of the Women's Club Championships was held, with Doug Watson Mensland being the daily sponsor.
The daily winner was Kay Freeth with nett 71 from Elaine Thring on 75. The came Reeta Devi, Jo Higgins and Jinny Hussey, all on 77 nett.
Helen George birdied the 6th hole and was also an obvious NTP winner on that hole. Gail Watherston birdied the 9th hole.
June 8
Wednesday's Men's Mid-Week competition had 67 competitors, with Port Lincoln Food Warehouse sponsoring the day.
Benji Sellen had the score of the day and won A Grade with 41 Stableford points, from consistent Greg Barry on 40. B Grade went to Juri Berzins with 37 from Graham Tiller 35, and Andy Smith reeled off another win in C Grade with 37 from Dave Bellchambers on 36.
Rundowns came from Kris Bunder on 39, Mark Cooper and John Phillips 35, and Huey Rosalia, Kane Williams and Chris Cottrell on 34 points.
NTP Winners were Tony Dragun, Leon Newman, Greg Hughes, John Strycharski, Kris Bunder and John Phillips.
There were six par-three birdies, won by Rex Bichard, Scott Lombe, Jack Humphries, Leon Newman, Rob Humphries and Greg Hughes.
June 6
Monday was the Monthly Seniors' Day with fifteen players.
Mick Hegarty on 39 points counted out Dave Bellchambers, with Greg Hughes third on 34 points.
June 5
The winner of Sunday's Mixed Stableford event was Codey Marchesi, well in from of runner-up Ally Russell on 29.
