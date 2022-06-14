The Southern Eyre Hunt Club played host to a crowd of nearly 200 people from all over South Australia on the June long weekend for the SAHCA Combined State Hunt for 2022.
Held at Marble View, just south-east of Cummins, the local hunt club put on a three Course Gala Dinner on the Saturday evening in the marquee generously sponsored by the Community Bank - Cummins District where Kayleen Turnbull, Karen Milnes, Sue Cronk and Vivian Fuller were all inducted into the Hunting Field of Fame.
Advertisement
Members from Penola Hunt Club, Fleurieu Hunt Club, Upper Eyre Hunt Club, Kangaroo Island Hunt Club, Strathalbyn Hunt Club, Salisbury Hunt Club and Southern Eyre were all present to enjoy the evening of great horse yarns and delicious food.
Sunday was the day of the official hunt where we had close to 50 horses and riders take to the field followed by 46 vehicles.
Perfect hunting weather made the ground soft, but not too boggy for the horses and vehicles with no one managing to get bogged this year.
A couple of unlawful dismounts for the day, but no injuries, making the volunteered time of our 4-WD Ambulance crew left best for having a scenic Sunday drive through the Koppio hills.
Stirrup Cup was enjoyed by all, particularly the delicious hot cinnamon sugared doughnuts provided by the Cummins Lions Club, who served us with big smiles and generosity.
The second half of the hunt was fast paced and before you could blink the offical part of the day was over.
Everyone took care of their horses before convening in the marquee for another delicious dinner and the announcement of the winners of the raffle table laden with goodies from the numerous sponsors who provided their goods and services over the weekend.
The SEHC would sincerely like to thank all of the business, majority of them local to the Eyre Peninsula, who gave their time, equipment, goods and services for the successful running of this year's State Hunt.
It would have been impossible without them and their support for local sport is invaluable, particularly the generosity of The Cummins Community Op Shop, The District Council of the Lower Eyre Peninsula and LE and WE Schneider.
Come Monday morning, with weary horses and well rested heads, hunters began to make their journeys home, exhausted but satisfied after a long weekend of hunting fun, ready to do it all again at Kangaroo Island next year.
For further photos and information on the running of the day, please visit the SEHC Facebook page. Tally Ho!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.