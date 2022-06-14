Only eleven turned up, even though conditions were sublime, probably due to a combination of the Mortlock Shield taking place and the long weekend.
It was a stableford event and two divisions were in play despite the low numbers. Darren Arnold was victorious in the top division with 34pts which was the biggest total for the day.
Clint Lawrie came in a credible second with 32pts, which included play of the day chipping in for bird out of the creek on number three.
Lawrie showed patches of brilliance but was also prone to some unsavoury outbursts such is his passion for the game.
Division two winner was David Brand with 30pts ever reliable as per normal. Runner up was Ross Powell with 28pts and extra ball went to Andrew Higgins with 26pts.
Butler Builders longest drive was won by Peter Swaffer on hole seventeen; J.J. Trezise & Sons nearest the pin was claimed by Andrew Higgins on the eleventh hole; Matthew Hind won the Bawdens Rural Supplies nearest the pin on the sixth hole; and birthday boy Ian Fulton won the Pothole Puzzler.
He must have eaten too much birthday cake as was evident by the extreme bouts of flatulence as he made his way around the course.
Paul Mitchell put his brand new shiny golf ball into the pond with his first drive of the day but made up for it with a couple of birdies later on.
Peter Couper hit five tree's on the trot, proving that they are not 90% air, but he will not be hitting one particular tree ever again as he burnt it down the next day (see picture).
Next week is the third round of the Tumby Takeaway trophy which is a par event followed by the Tumby Bay Open on the Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to participate and experience the salubrious fairways of the Tumby Links. The ladies will be playing the second round of the International Bowl which is a stroke round.
