Port Lincoln Soccer Association were represented with four teams at the new State Centre for Football in Gepps Cross, Adelaide over the three-day weekend.
The Under 12 Development boys team comprising thirteen players for nine a side matches had a wonderful championship.
Playing against six other Associations with two games on Saturday, three on the Sunday and their final game on the Monday.
Results: 0-1 loss to Riverland, 8-1 win over Noarlunga, 4-0 win over Broken Hill, 1-2 loss to Adelaide Hills, 0-1 loss to Limestone Coast, and a 2-2 draw with Port Pirie.
Two wins, one draw and three losses. The highlight amongst many would have been the come from behind draw in their final game against the previously victorious Port Pirie side on Monday.
The Under 13 boys team also went with a team of thirteen for full eleven a side matches and too had a wonderful championship.
They kick started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Port Pirie on Saturday. On Sunday they played on pitch 1 and had the grandstand rocking with a 14-1 win over Adelaide Hills.
They backed this up late Sunday afternoon with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Limestone Coast. This left Mondays match against Noarlunga as the deciding fixture for the U13 Championships and despite giving it their all and leading 1-0 at half time couldn't hold off the powerful Noarlunga team losing 1-4.
The boys finished equal on points with Noarlunga and Limestone Coast but were just edged out on goal difference to third place.
The Under 15 boys team played six games with "home and Away" fixtures against Riverland, Limestone Coast and Adelaide Hills.
The team of fourteen had their durability tested with injury and illness reducing the side to just one substitute for the majority of the two matches on Sunday.
The team started with a draw 1-1 with Adelaide Hills. Saturday afternoons game against Riverland was a 0-3 loss. Sunday saw two more matches, a competitive match with Adelaide Hills losing 0-2, and a 0-4 loss to Limestone Coast in the afternoon.
Monday and the boys continued to play with pride and skill going down to Riverland 0-3 and in their final game a spirited contest 2-3 against Limestone Coast.
The Under 16 girls with a team of fifteen players started the Championship with a 4-1 win over Adelaide Hills. Saturday afternoon's match to the powerful Riverland team saw a 0-4 loss.
Sunday brought on two rivalry games with points shared in both instances, a 0-0 draw with Whyalla in the morning and a 1-1 draw with Port Pirie in the afternoon game.
Monday saw the best of the girls with a super 3-0 win over Limestone Coast and a comprehensive 5-0 win over Broken Hill.
A really pleasing set of results, three wins, two draws and the one loss to this young but highly skilled Under 16 girls' team.
Congratulations to all four coaches and team managers for preparing each side, especially so over the last five weeks.
Port Lincoln Soccer Association are extremely proud of every individual player for the way they played and conducted themselves at the State Championships.
