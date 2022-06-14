Port Lincoln Netball Association sent three teams to Netball South Australia's 2022 Country Championships
Five umpires also attended. Julie Glass was one of those umpires and we are proud to announce that she was awarded her B Badge.
Advertisement
The 13/U team was coached by Rebecca Bruce, team manager was Linda Day.
The Division 1 team included:
Taya Clarke, Lani Cocks, Makaylee Davids, Ella Day, Abbi Ferrett, Maya Fraser, Estelle Grey, Skye Meyers, Jessica Robinson and Rahni White
The team won 6 and lost 4 of it's minor round matches in Pool B. This placed them in Division 2 for finals series.
They defeated Pt Augusta in the quarter final 23 to 16
They lost their semi-final to Barossa Light and Gawler 28 to 17. Barossa Light and Gawler went on to win the Grand Final.
The 15/U team was coached by Kylie Petherick and manager was Kirsten McDonald
They were quite successful during their minor round matches winning 8 of their 10 minor round games which had them gain their goal of playing in Division 1 finals. Unfortunately they lost their quarter final to Great Southern 25 to 22.
The Division 1 team included: Ivy Aldridge, Alexis Carmen, Taya Fowler, Tahni Kelsh, Lauren McDonald, Naveiah Miller, Grace Pyke, Georgia Robinson and Mahilia Vlassco.
The 17/U team had Tara Welsh as their coach and Kirsty Watherston was their manager.
The Division one team included:
Taylor Darby, Ciarn Glass, Lauren Cash, Jemimah Branford, Kalea Siegert, Mia Speed, Holly Wilson and Taya Watherson.
They did not have the best start on the scoreboard on Saturday losing all 4 of their games.
However, they were able to turn that around on Sunday to have 3 good wins and get themselves into the Division two finals series on the Monday
Unfortunately they lost their quarter final to Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara 26 to 12.
PLNA are very proud of all the effort put in by players, coaches, managers, umpires and parents and say a big thank you to everyone.
PLNA also thank all of their amazing sponsors as with out their support ,the experience our teams gain would not be possible.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.