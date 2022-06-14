Port Lincoln Times

Large number of participants from around the state compete in invitational championships

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club hosted its Annual Invitational Championships on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club hosted its Annual Invitational Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.