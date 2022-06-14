Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club hosted its Annual Invitational Championships on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.
Port Lincoln Women's Artistic Women's Gymnastics coordinator Meryl Davidson said all the participants performed well, as competitors had been training all year for the event.
Advertisement
"Every single gymnast did an extremely good job - it was fantastic to see," Ms Davidson said.
"There were lots of high level tumbling lines and acro skills on beam - it is only 10cm wide so that is always really tricky - that was a focus for our seniors."
18 clubs were involved in the competition, as clubs came from as far as Millicent and the closest club was from Cummins.
The competition is held once a year, and it is the club's major fundraiser.
"This year we had 44 boys and 285 girls and we always try to keep to the same format so people and families can plan for travel and accommodation," Ms Davidson said.
Ms Davidson said the club may need to alter the format of the event in the future as the number of participants increased this year.
She said it was largest competition she had seen the club host involving Men's Artistic and Women's Artistic Gymnastics.
"We had the most spectators as well so we are looking at changing the format just a little bit so that if there are any technical issues, we can cater for that and not finish so late," Ms Davidson said.
Ms Davidson said she joined a judging panel for only one session of the competition - she said the competition had the largest number of judges the club has ever had for an event.
"In the women's artistic program in one of the sessions we had 16 judges on panels which is the most I have ever seen in South Australia - that was fantastic...we cannot have a competition without our officials," Ms Davidson said.
Ms Davidson said the Port Lincoln competitors focused on the artistry of their routines.
"I think floor is always the most impressive with the seniors and their tumbling lines, we had some amazing gymnasts from Adelaide that came over and their floor routines were awesome." she said.
"The boys looked so strong on apparatus especially on rings, they competed on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. Six apparatus is tough to get through but they made it look easy."
Ms Davidson said the event had a great atmosphere.
"It was a really friendly event - it is an individual sport and they get one warm up and then they compete their routine and the pressure is on," she said.
The clubs will now compete in the South Australian Country championships in Adelaide on July.
"Last year Port Lincoln won the Country Champion Club and we will be vying for this award again for 2022!" Ms Davidson said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.