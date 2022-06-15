Rogue and Rascal kicking goals with visitors for Mortlock Shield

It was a busy weekend for Rogue and Rascal with crowds in town soaking up the atmosphere of the long weekend's Mortlock Shield.
Co-owner Jemma Schilling said the cafe and its Rebel House Party space upstairs had strong trade from locals and visitors.
"It was great to see a lot of people coming down for Mortlock in and around town which was great," Ms Schilling said.
"We saw some old and new faces and it was a pretty relaxed but a vibey weekend - it was definitely a typical Mortlock weekend but nothing too rowdy."
Ms Schilling said it had been a difficult few months after COVID-19 arrived in Port Lincoln in January.
"We are just starting to see sort of a return to semi-normal trade in the past few weeks," Ms Schilling said.
"Easter was really nice to see some tourists around and seeing them come from different regions who might not have visited us or visited Port Lincoln in the past few months with COVID-19."
Ms Schilling said they were able to put on more staff for the weekend and have had longer, busier periods.
"Being on the foreshore we are very much a central point meeting point for a lot of people and a lot of families coming down to the beach or between the Mortlock Shield games because centenary is just up the road," she said.
Ms Schilling said she had seen a number of ex-locals return to town to visit family.
"It is one of the only long weekends at this time of the year - they take the opportunity to come back," Ms Schilling said.
She said the Rebel space had returned to near normal operations for the Long Lunch, with a pivot to private functions.
"We still have quite a lot of private functions because that is how we got through the pandemic," Ms Schilling said.
"A lot of hens parties, 30th birthdays, art classes - that type of thing - and we are looking to do some more bottomless brunches on the weekend ,and every fortnight what we call a house party in And the Rebel."
Ms Schilling said she had spoken to a lot of other businesses and they had told her they too had had a busy weekend.
"It was, I think, in town relative to other years fairly subdued for Mortlock, but it was just good to see the town sort of pick up again," Ms Schilling said.
"COVID-19 has only hit us this year - we have been in a bubble for two-and-a-half years, and we actually boomed for the first part of it because people were visiting us regionally.
"With it being around now, we have seen that effect quite delayed."
