Rex airlines has announced an extra flight into Port Lincoln from Adelaide, bringing the total on a Friday to eight.
The increase was part of an announcement that 11 regional cities that would get extra Rex services, including Broken Hill and Mildura.
The extra flights were in response to a "strong recovery" in regional travel, with plans to take operations past pre-COVID-19 levels.
The new Port Lincoln flight represents a 14 per cent increase in weekday flights into the city, with additional frequency under review. The new service starts on July 4.
"Rex sees strong recovery in these regional centres and is dedicating considerable resources to meet this demand," Rex's General Manager of Network Strategy, Warrick Lodge, said.
"These improved schedules will see us operating more flights on our regional network than pre-COVID and mark a significant turning point for the airline as we return to profitability.
"We are confident that FY23 will see a great improvement in the financial performance of our regional operations since Rex will only operate on densely patronised regional routes where the load factors and yields will be much more favourable."
Rex also announced it would also exit from the Sydney to Cooma route.
"It pains us to have to abandon half a dozen marginal regional routes after decades of faithful service," Mr Lodge said.
"Today, we will need to add another one to the list of small regional cities suffering from the collateral damage of Qantas' predatory actions. From June 27, Rex will be withdrawing from the Sydney to Cooma route which Qantas sees fit to want to enter even though this route had only 2,000 passengers in the last 12 months."
Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 62 destinations throughout all states in Australia.
The Rex Group also owns Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and pilot academies in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.
