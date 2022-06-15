Port Lincoln Times
Rex airline adds extra flight on Friday into Port Lincoln from Adelaide

Updated June 15 2022 - 1:36am, first published 12:53am
Rex airlines has announced an extra flight into Port Lincoln as part of a regional route expansion. Picture: Shutterstock

Rex airlines has announced an extra flight into Port Lincoln from Adelaide, bringing the total on a Friday to eight.

