Cruise-ship passengers will soon be able to stop off in Port Lincoln at a new $230,000 terminal.
The city will cement itself as a premier destination when the terminal is finished before the cruise-ship season later this year.
It will be located at Brennan's Wharf, next to the former Sub-Station being the Red Shed, and linked to the Parnkalla Trail Wharf Precinct.
Passengers will be able to safely make their way to the terminal to seek shade and seats rather than wait on the busy wharf.
This will improve the overall welcome to the city.
The terminal will include a passenger bathroom, additional shelter and seats, a pop up-information centre, safety fencing, bus pick-up point, signs and storage.
The project will cost $230,000 with $200,000 from the South Australian Tourism Commission and $30,000 from Flinders Ports.
City of Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said the plans would further strengthen the city's standing as a tourist destination.
Local construction firm Plevin Builders has been awarded the contract with work well underway.
The terminal is expected to be finished in time for the arrival of the Coral Princess on September 18.
Co-owner of Port Lincoln business Rhapsody in Wood, Ben Daniels, said he was eager to pass on knowledge to more tourism visitors about his work, especially with the return of cruise ships on the rise.
Mr Daniels, a master craftsman who creates maps from 100 per cent natural timber, said the business became operation two and half years ago, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he had not experienced foot traffic from visiting cruise ships as yet, although he had organised with the team at the Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre to help direct tourists to his premises from the main street.
"We are really looking forward to the cruiseliner industry starting up again and the exposure that it will bring to our business," Mr Daniels said.
"We are the only company in the world to craft wooden maps the way we do out of all natural timbers and they have to be seen to be truly appreciated.
"A visitor to Port Lincoln can order one of these personalised unique maps which we can ship to them anywhere in Australia free of charge, without taking up room in their luggage.
As we are not on the main drag, we are lucky that the visitor information centre send people our way and we look forward to welcoming many more tourists through the cruise ships coming back and giving them another unique experience offered by a local Port Lincoln business."
Meanwhile, the state government says 101 cruises are scheduled for South Australia for the 2022-23 season that starts in September.
That's more than the last full season before the COVID pandemic.
The upcoming cruise ship season is on track to top the 82 visits made in what was a bumper season in 2018-19, when the sector contributed $145 million to the state's visitor economy.
South Australia will welcome the world's only ocean liner, Cunard's Queen Mary 2, and one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, which combined carry about 9000 passengers and crew.
The cruises will include 20 expedition vessels - a sector of cruising built up in SA in 2021 and one that flourished in the pandemic.
In preparation for the resumption of cruising, the South Australian Tourism Commission has worked with industry, SA Health and regional stakeholders.
Between February, 2021, and January, 2022, a series of expedition cruises sailed around SA with domestic passengers, helping provide a blueprint for the broader return of cruising.
Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said the return of cruising signals a major step forward for the recovery of South Australia's visitor economy.
"It's clear South Australia has remained a destination of choice for cruise lines, with more cruises set for our shores than we saw pre-COVID," she said.
