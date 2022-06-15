Port Lincoln Times

New Port Lincoln terminal and 101 cruises scheduled for South Australia for 2022-23 season

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:36am, first published June 15 2022 - 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SITE: Port Lincoln City Council's Dylan Swincer, left, and the Visitor Information Centre's Penny Carter.

Cruise-ship passengers will soon be able to stop off in Port Lincoln at a new $230,000 terminal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.