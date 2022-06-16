Port Lincoln Times

Fishermen throughout the region enjoy a successful week on the water

By Steven Forstner
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:56am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flathead are still around for those putting in the time. Photo: supplied.

Fishermen had another successful week on the water - find out what was biting and where throughout the week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.