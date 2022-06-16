Fishermen had another successful week on the water - find out what was biting and where throughout the week.
West Coast - Plenty of Schools of salmon have been caught on the beaches from point Drummond up to locks well.
Venus's bay still has good reports of whiting throughout the bay as well as plenty of snook and big salmon. Plenty of whiting around Smoky Bay and Ceduna up to 38cm.
Coffin Bay - King george whiting are still in good numbers inside and outside the bay.
The Brothers and Dutton Bay in the afternoon have been fishing well with fish up to 36cm - Make sure you have a bigger line out as there is a good possibility of a gummy on the deeper drops.
Whiting have slowed a bit out from Farm Beach which might have something to do with the full moon but sticking to the deeper drops has been the most productive.
Sir Isaacs - There are still a few flathead getting caught on the beaches in the national park on soft plastics. Good size whiting and salmon have also been caught off the rocks at Sir Isaacs.
Offshore- Nanny's, blue morwong and gummies have been caught on the offshore reefs and around Sir Isaacs over the weekend with the nice weather.
Port Lincoln - Still good reports of whiting in the proper with not too many being undersize.
Eight in the afternoon and into the night has been the most productive while the moon is full. There have been plenty of garfish throughout the bay.
Most being undersize but still enough good ones to gather a feed. Squid are hit and miss around the bay the deeper water has been the most productive but there have still been some decent ones caught off the jetties and rocks.
The wharf and town jetty has plenty of tommies and some good sized snook have been caught using bait and shallow divers.
Salmon up to 5kg and 80cm have been caught between Sleaford to Wanna at Wisemans beach and miller's hole with plenty of 2-4kg school sized fish hanging around as well
Tumby Bay - The jetty, marina and bay have all been good for big Tommies, Salmon and Silver trevally.
Out in the bay, King George Whiting up to 40cm have been caught.
Local prawns and cockles have been the best bait. The odd flathead is still getting caught on beaches between Tumby and Moonlight Bay.
Out at the group lots of red mullet on the shallower grounds but whiting have been in good numbers also with most boaties coming back in with their bag limit.
Cowell - The reports that we have heard from the jetty are mostly about small Tommies and a few Garfish.
The rest of the bay has Yellowfin Whiting to 40cm being caught on clickers, worms, prawns and surface lures. Good numbers of king george whiting have been caught outside Franklin Harbour still.
