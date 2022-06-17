Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board team's research into Hooded Plovers throughout winter

Updated June 17 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:07am
A group of Hooded Plovers at an Eyre Peninsula inland lake - The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board team are researching how the Hooded Plovers live during winter. Photos: supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board team are researching how the Hooded Plovers live during winter.

Local News

