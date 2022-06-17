The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board is researching how the Hooded Plovers live during winter.
Landscape board officers work to protect the Hooded Plovers during the warmer months on local beaches during the birds' breeding period.
Advertisement
Officers and trained volunteers have been working together to survey threatened Hooded Plovers as the weather cools down and the birds re-locate from their breeding sites to other areas across the Peninsula.
They have been undergoing this process to work to find out how important other areas may be for Hooded Plovers during the non-breeding season.
Hooded Plovers are one of Australia's top 20 threatened fauna species - the birds live on beaches across the country, including on Eyre Peninsula coastlines.
The board monitors key nesting territories alongside BirdLife Australia volunteers along the coast during their breeding season from August to April.
The winter surveys are being undergone across the Eyre Peninsula as part of the Saltmarsh Threat Abatement and Recovery (STAR) Project.
STAR is delivered by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
Landscape Officer Rachael Kannussaar said the winter inland surveys would work to help the board learn more about where the birds go when they are not breeding.
"We know from previous research throughout Australia that the birds can form groups of up to 30 individuals in a flock at coastal locations before they disperse back to their breeding territories from late July onwards," Ms Kannussaar said.
"But we really want to know more about where they go across Eyre Peninsula, with a particular focus on inland lake areas."
Ms Kannussaar said the board had undertaken its first inland lake survey for Hooded Plovers two years ago, and 22 birds were observed at that time - this included adults and juveniles.
"So far our completed surveys this year have shown a similar sized group at one inland lake as well as lots of smaller groups at other sites," Ms Kannussaar said.
"It's really interesting to observe the birds' behaviour when they are just focused on feeding rather than on nesting, breeding and protecting their chicks."
Board staff and BirdLife Australia volunteers will survey the perimeter of each lake - this will include Lake Newland, Kapinnie Lakes and Sleaford Mere.
The group will record any Hooded Plover sightings, and any other birds that are present as well as any threats.
The board is also asking the public to help with its winter survey work through notifying the team if they see any Hooded Plovers flocks, especially ones with leg flags on them.
These are birds that have been flagged as part of BirdLife Australia's research program.
Advertisement
"Re-sighting of flagged birds helps us learn more about hoodies movements between nesting seasons such as how far fledglings have dispersed from their 'home' beach once they leave their parents," Ms Kannussaar said.
"We are particularly keen to hear from people who spot groups of Hooded Plovers along the coast or birds sighted inland between now and late July."
Ms Kannussaar said the team would love to hear from people about when and where these species were spotted by them, as well as how many they, the numbers of adults and juveniles, and whether people have spotted any birds with leg flags.
"If you do spot a leg flag, it's important to note the colour of the flag, and whether it is located on the birds' right or left leg and also the two letters printed on the flag," Ms Kannussaar said.
Sightings of Hooded Plovers flocks or those with leg flags, can be reported to the board by calling 8688 3200 or emailing EPLBAdmin@sa.gov.au.
The team has stated birds should be observed from a distance and people taking photos should use a long lens.
Advertisement
For more information about the surveys, look up the board's fact sheet and its Saltmarsh Threat Abatement and Recovery Project page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.