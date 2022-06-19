The Cummins Swimming Pool has been allocated $50 000 as part of the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula's 2022/23 Budget.
Manager Finance and Technology Bryce Breed will represent Council on the newly-established Cummins and Districts War Memorial Swimming Pool Upgrade Steering Group, which Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said will be planning how the pool can work to best service the community over the next 50 years.
Advertisement
"Council has decided to increase the previous allocation from $40 000 to $50 000 to help with what we call seed funding - Council can give organisations seed funding for them to be able to go for other grants," Mayor Quigley said.
Mayor Quigley said the sub-committee had been established to make recommendations to the swimming pool committee regarding an upgrade and would next meet on June 24.
"In the next couple of months we will have more of a detailed plan of what we are going to try and look for and what we really believe is the best way forward for the pool," Mayor Quigley said.
"It is the type of facility where even though you are saving, you are constantly spending because there are always repairs."
Mayor Quigley said any works would be undertaken outside of the main swimming season.
Mayor Quigley said it was an important piece of infrastructure for not just Cummins but for the whole of the Eyre Peninsula and a number of surrounding communities continue to use the pool for a variety of purposes.
"Tumby Bay school utilises it for their swimming carnival, Wangary school for swimming lessons and there is also private swimming lessons and aqua aerobics classes held there as well - it is a very well-utilised facility."
"We have also found out during the COVID-19 that we have had a lot of people further afield even from Port Lincoln who are coming to the pool because they like the idea of it being outdoors as opposed to having that concern of being inside and being in closer proximity to people," Mayor Quigley said.
"We have had an increase in numbers which is great for the pool."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.