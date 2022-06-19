New manager at Lincoln Grove Retirement Village Angela Krenek's career has led her back to the local region after stints in the big cities.
Originally from England, Ms Krenek came to Australia and moved to Adelaide when she was two years old.
Their family moved to Wallaroo where her parents ran the local caravan park, before they moved to Whyalla.
Ms Krenek spent the majority of her childhood in Whyalla, before she moved to Adelaide to pursue her university studies after school.
She is one of four children, and the family spent many holidays exploring and fishing along the coasts of South Australia - they were regular visitors of Port Lincoln, Tumby Bay and Port Neil caravan parks during summer.
Ms Krenek's family bought a bus to travel around in, as they tore out the seats and replaced them with bunkbeds, kitchen and lounge.
She moved to England following her studies to work where she married before she eventually moved to New Zealand.
Ms Krenek moved from New Zealand back to the Gold Coast in Australia where she has been for the past 10 years.
She had been managing a retirement village for the past three years just across the border in New South Wales.
Ms Krenek spent two and a half years of the pandemic crossing the border to travel to work and waited in the queue to get across each day.
Ms Krenek said she had made the decision to move to Port Lincoln to spend more time with her mother - she said she had not lived in a country town for many years, but she had fallen back in love with Port Lincoln.
"The beautiful views with the country community and the really quick commutes to work - I feel very very welcomed," Ms Krenek said.
Ms Krenek spoke about her childhood in Whyalla, as her family moved from Wallaroo to the steel city when her father landed a job in BHP ship building.
"It was just very much a working man's town and my father did work for BHP for some time but then my parents bought a business," Ms Krenek said.
"They used to own the Sound Cellar and the Sound Emporium - they were businesses that they started and created in Whyalla."
The stores had instruments for sale as well as records and sheet music.
"They were sponsors of the Whyalla Folk Den and supplied all the microphones and sound equipment - we were very involved in the community," Ms Krenek said.
"I think that is where I got my sense of service and my sense of community."
Ms Krenek said she believes the retirement industry suits her skills as an accountant and as a property manager, as she had followed her heart in this career by providing service to others.
She is aiming, through her new role, to build a bigger team to increase the services on offer to support living independently, safely and happily in their own home. These services apply to residents both in Lincoln Grove and in the general community
Within Lincoln Grove she would also like to provide more opportunities for residents to socialise and connect with each other to build on the vibrancy of the village and create a thriving community.
