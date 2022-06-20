The men and women at the Port Lincoln Men's Shed work hard all year round, collecting pallets from businesses as well as recycled wood to chop up and bag to provide to the public at Community House.
Men's shed members Phil Hankin, who fulfilled a variety of roles on the local railways in his working life, and Bill Thompson who is a retired motor mechanic spoke to the Times about the work they undertake at the mens shed to serve the community.
Advertisement
"We prepare the wood to be cut up into kindling and we bag it and sell it for fire wood," Mr Thompson said.
"Phil and I as well as our fellow members chop it up into kindling sticks - Phil will sew the bags and I saw it up - someone else will break up the pallets."
Mr Thompson said the mens shed members collect pallets from around town from various businesses, and they use the circular saw to chop up the wood into kindling.
The community can purchase the bags of kindling directly through Community House or from one of the local service stations or delis.
Mr Hankin said Community House is in regular contact with business owners around Port Lincoln, as the team keep up to date with which ones need the bagged kindling to sell at their premises - they said service stations around the region are the main buyers.
"They will call up community house and say they want a certain amount," Mr Hankin said. "They buy the bags off of us for a certain price per bag... the proceeds go back into Community House."
Mr Thompson said Community House has a trailer and ute the members use for their deliveries to business owners around town.
"We go around town and collect them up from businesses - everything seems to be delivered on pallets these days," Mr Thompson said.
"This includes from mechanical places to hardware stores."
Mr Thompson said there are a variety of roles for people to fill at the men's shed to ensure the system worked efficiently.
"We need someone to break up the pallets and recycled wood, someone to pull the nails out, and someone to saw them up - then we chops with a tomahawk, bags them up and sew them," Mr Thompson said.
"If one is missing then it upsets the whole line."
There are either voluntary volunteers or compulsory volunteers working in the men's shed.
Mr Thompson said he has had an active working life, and he encouraged other men and women to become involved and reman active - Mr Thompson also outlined the benefits that come with being involved.
"There is always something to do...you have got to be active," Mr Thompson said.
"I look forward to coming here because it keeps the mind active and you are helping someone out and it just makes a big difference.
Mr Thompson said working with other volunteers and serving the community has been good for his mental health.
Advertisement
"It is also good that you all get along together - that is a plus," Mr Thompson said.
Community House is encouraging people to and join its volunteer program, and everyone is welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.