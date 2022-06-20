Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Men's Shed work hard to serve the community

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:26am, first published 2:40am
The men and women at the Port Lincoln Mens Shed work hard all year round, collecting pallets from businesses as well as recycled wood to chop up and bag to provide to the public at Community House.

