Discover what's on around the region

Club fundraiser
Cellar Folk Club
Thursday, June 23, fundraiser for the Cellar Folk Club at the Lincoln Cinema, screening 'Elvis,' at 6.30pm - Tickets from Music World, $15 (cash only) Contact Ron: 0428 886 870.
Fun in the Library
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday June 24, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
Friends gather
Friends of the Women's and Children's Hospital
Friday, June 24, 8 Matilda Street, Port Lincoln, 9.30am for 10am start, branch meeting, call Tracy 0422 103 583.
Put on your shoes
Saturday Dance
Saturday, June 25, Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7.30pm., shared supper, all welcome. Contact Rosemary Rendell on 8685 6091.
Here to support
Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support group
Tuesday, June 28, EP Parkinson's Support group at Tumby Bowling Club: 10.00am - 12.30pm. Information afternoon: 1.30pm - 4pm. Guest speaker will be Sue Sharrad. Tash 0438 269502 or Daphne 0427 642421.
Members meet
Zonta Club of Port Lincoln
Tuesday, June 28, Zonta Club of Port Lincoln dinner meeting at 6 for 6.30pm start at the Tasman Hotel meeting room. RSVP Pam Carmody: 0400644480
Club's milestone
The Cellar Folk Club
Saturday, July 2, Cellar Folk Club Celebrate its 28th Birthday and moving to The Anglican Parish Hall, doors open at 7.30pm for displays of history and live entertainment. BYO drinks, all welcome. Ron: 0428 886 870
Happy snaps
Port Lincoln Camera Club
Monday, June 27, meeting at 4pm at Marina Car park for photo opportunities, regular meeting at 6.45pm at the Senior Citizen Hall., bring your computer, all welcome - https://portlincolncameraclub.org.au/
Caring, sharing
Creating Connections
Tuesday, July 14, 'Meditation and Mindfulness' free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55. Bookings essential call 8676 0400.
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, July 17, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
