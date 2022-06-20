Port Lincoln Times

New tower platform installed on Tumby Bay Island Conservation Park to help Osprey in breeding season

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:01am, first published June 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Lincoln Friends of Osprey members Mike Freak, Peter Wilkins and Ian Falkenberg undertaking work to help install the new tower platform on Tumby Island Conservation Park. Photos: supplied.

The Port Lincoln Osprey group and the township of Tumby Bay helped install a tower platform on Tumby Island Conservation Park to protect an endangered species.

