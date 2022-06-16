The Cummins Branch of Meals on Wheels held a thank you Luncheon to recognise the volunteers contribution to the branch.
The luncheon was held on Thursday June 16 at the Cummins Hotel, and Cathy Pearson, Cummins MOW President, welcomed 30 volunteers who enjoyed a delicious two course meal - attendees had the opportunity to speak with other branch members.
There are a number of Cummins Branch volunteers involved, and members are rostered on once every six weeks to deliver meals.
The branch has described the deliveries as hearty, nutritious 3 course meals, cooked by the kitchen staff at the Cummins Hospital.
A presentation of awards was unfolded on the night, as the branch recognised years of service to its volunteers.
Five year awards were accepted by Sue Parsons, Terry Pedler, Ian Holman and Alice Slater.
10 year award recipients were accepted by Ann Doudle, Chris Meaney, Yvonne Laube, Kayleen Kelly and Liz Blacker.
Judy Holman and Heather Mason gained 15 year awards - Carmel Sheehan was recognised on the night for her 40 years of volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
The board described this as an "incredible" effort, and stated that her efforts displayed her commitment and enjoyment in volunteering in the local community.
New volunteers are always welcome - the AGM will be held in October.
