Hardworking Meals on Wheels volunteers from Cummins awarded for service at luncheon

Updated June 17 2022 - 3:24am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:05pm
Cummins Meals on Wheels branch president Cathy Pearson (back left), with MOW service award recipients Carmel Sheehan, Yvonne Laube, Chris Meaney, Ann Doudle, Sue Parsons (front left), Kayleen Kelly and Judy Holman. Photos: supplied.

The Cummins Branch of Meals on Wheels held a thank you Luncheon to recognise the volunteers contribution to the branch.

