Lincoln South defeated Mallee Park at Centenary Oval by 14 points on Saturday.
It was a tight game from the get go, with Lincoln South scoring four goals and four points to Mallee Park's three goals two by the first break.
Mallee Park were dominate in the second, scoring four goals by half time, with South having one goal three for the quarter, the scores at half time 5.7 to 7.5.
Lincoln South responded in the third, scoring three goals four and keeping Mallee Park to just a goal, The scores at three quarter time 8.11 to 8.5.
The last quarter was a nail biter, as Mallee Park responded again with three goals two, although it was not enough to get over the line as South piled on four goals four for the quarter.
Jake Horton finished with three for South, and Kaydn Bryant had two. Other goalkickers for South included Connor Madden, Colby Syvertsen, Jayden Evans, Cody Duncan, Brodie Drewitt, Camden Madden and Jack Ramsey who each finished with one.
Best players for Mallee Park were Daniel Kartinyeri, Matthew Johncock, Ronald Carbine, Eric Cook and Kenneth Davey.
Graham Johncock and Leonard Wells both finished with three for the Peckers, with other goal kickers including Alan Dodd, Matthew Johncock, Malcolm Miller, Hippy Wanganeen and Curtis Ware who each finished with one.
Marble Range Magpies continued its defeated streak after defeating the Tasman Roosters by 12 points on the weekend at Wangary Oval.
Both teams hit the scoreboard early, as Marble Range kicked three goals three for the term to the Roosters' two major scores.
It was a tight tussle into the second, a the Pies piled on another two goals three to the Roosters' two goals one, the scores 5.6 to 4.1 at half time.
Tasman took back the lead in the third, kicking four goals three to the Magpies' one goal two, the scores at three quarter time being 6.8 to 8.4.
Magpies responded in the fourth and took home the win, piling on another five goals two to Tasman's three goals, the final scores being 11.10 to 10.4.
Best players for Marble Range Kory Beard, Lachlan Jennings, Jaxon Bennett, Jordan Clements and Daniel Minney.
Bennett, Jennings and Landon Gregory each finished with two to their names, with other goal kickers including Beard, Jeb Casanova, Kyle Castley, Todd Owen, Boyd West and Kory Beard who each finished with one.
Best players for Tasman were Liam Cocks, Dylan Smith, Bradley Masters, Brent Harris and Cooper Perham. Harris finished with four to his name, and Ben Daniels scored three.
Toby Casanova, Tyson Collins and Tyler Penwright each had one.
Boston and Wayback had an extremely close game on Saturday at Poole Oval, with the Demons winning by three points.
It was a low scoring first quarter, with the Demons scoring the first for the game and one point, while the Tigers were unable to land a major score, scoring three points for the quarter.
Both teams kicked into gear and piled on the goals in the second, with the Demons scoring four goals one to hold the lead, while the Tigers had three goals two.
The third quarter was a tussle, with the Demons holding the lead by a point after scoring two goals two, however, Boston continued to come after scoring three goals four, the scores at three quarter time 6.9 to 7.4.
Both teams did not score a goal in the final term, as Wayback scored three points to hold onto the lead and take the win as the Tigers scored one point for the quarter, the final scores 6.10 to 7.7.
Best players for Boston were Stephen Rees, Tynan Hill, Christian Dorward, Oliver Sellen and Jack Meffert.
Sanjesh Singh had two for the game, with other goal kickers including Sellen, Dale Bache, Michael Paech and Jake Swalue.
Jonty Seal scored two for Wayback, while James Blewit, Leigh Rodd, Saxon Spencer and Clifford Weetra each had one.
