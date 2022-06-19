Yeelanna played an entertaining match against Cummins, with Yeelanna taking the win 19 rubbers 69 games to Cummins 11 rubbers 43 games
Yeelanna started well, taking the first round of singles 7-23 to Cummins 3-13. Cummins showed their prowess in the first doubles round, winning the close encounters to come out ahead 3-9 to 2-12.
Advertisement
The second singles round was tight, with Yeelanna edging out Cummins 6-22 to 4-15. Yeelanna then wrapped up the win in the tiered doubles, with 4-12 to Cummins 1-6.
Best for Yeelanna with 4 wins each were Luke McLachlan, Geoff McLachlan, Tony Sparks and Moyra McLachlan, while for Cummins, Ross Kerr won all 4, with Lester Barnes and Kerry McCallum supporting with 3 victories.
Jarrad Hill of Cummins had two tight singles matches, first going down to Matthew McLachlan of Yeelanna 11-4, 5-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-13 then taking the win over Russell Fordham 8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 13-11.
In the doubles, Terry Sampson and Kerry McCallum for Cummins combined to win over John Theakstone and Bob Gibbes 12-10, 9-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-9.
Alex Jaeger and Tony Sparks for Yeelanna finished the night with a win over Vince Diment and Emma Doudle 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9.
Karkoo was too strong for Tumby Bay winning 28-84 to Tumby Bay 2-18.
Karkoo took the first round of singles 9-27 to Tumby Bay 1-4, then had a clean sweep of the first doubles round 5-15 to 0-3.
The second singles round was also won by Karkoo 9-27 to Tumby 1-6. Karkoo won the tiered doubles round 5-15 to 2-18.
Despite the one-sided result, there were some entertaining matches throughout the night.
Tumby number one, Richard Hennell battled hard all night, first going down to Karkoo's Darren Atkins 6-11, 8-11, 20-18, 11-13, then lost in five to Neil Carr 11-4, 14-16, 11-6, 13-15, 7-11. Malvern Telfer of Tumby Bay won his singles over Leon Hurrell 11-9, 11-3, 19-17.
In the doubles, Karkoo's Cheryl King and Steve Fuss won a tight match over Dennis Peck and James Car 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6.
In the last match, Gavin Traeger and Linnea Mead of Karkoo combined to win over Tristan Carr and Lyn Telfer 9-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-9.
Yallunda Flat had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.