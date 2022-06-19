Port Lincoln Times

Newcomer Reeta Devi wins the Port Lincoln golf Women's Club Championship

By Ross Sharrad
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:14am, first published June 19 2022 - 10:53pm
Newcomer Reeta Devi was crowned the winner of the Port Lincoln Golf Women's Club Championship in the A grade category this week.

