Newcomer Reeta Devi was crowned the winner of the Port Lincoln Golf Women's Club Championship in the A grade category this week.
June 18
The highlight of Saturday's Stroke round was the hole-in-one on the 12th hole by Juri Berzins.
Despite ten players venturing to Whyalla for the second round of the Inter-Club Pennants, 79 men hit off in the first qualifying round of the Captain's Trophy.
The day was sponsored by Port Lincoln Real Estate and there were three visitors, from Copperclub on Yorke Peninsula and Coffin Bay.
The day's winner for the men was Greg Barry in A Grade with 71 nett from Dylan Bell on 72 from his scratch handicap.
Graeme Dyke won B Grade with 74 from Juri Berzins on 7t and Mike Munro with 77 counted out Chris Cottrell in C Grade.
Rundowns went to James Blewit 73, Gavin Cheriton, John Strycharski and Rex Martin on 74 and Jack Humphries and Barry Tattersall on 75.
Of the 17 women who played a Stableford competition, Adie Fraser counted out Heather Darley, both on 33 points.
NTP Winners were Barry Tattersall, Ryan Cocks, Dylan Bell (twice), Barry Tattersall and Juri Berzins of course.
Par three birdie winners were Dylan Bell (twice), Graeme Dyke, Trevor Durdin, Ryan Cocks and James MacGregor.
June 16
The final round of the Women's Club Championships was held on Thursday, with 23 players and the day was sponsored by Shield Security and Lincoln Aluminium and Glass.
There were two visitors, from Devil Bend in Victoria and Royal Adelaide Golf Clubs.
The A Grade Club Champion was newcomer Reeta Devi, with a gross score of 259 for the three rounds played, from her seven handicap. Runner-up was Cynthia Thompson on 279.
A three hole playoff decided the B Grade winner, with Deb Sykes winning from Kay Freeth, both with 309.
The C Grade winner was Jinny Hussey with 335, from Gail Watherston on 326.
In the daily competition, Heather Darley was the winner with nett 74 from Rhondda Mayfield on 75.
Rundowns, all on 77 nett, went to Jo Higgins, Jinny Hussey, Reeta Devi and Kay Freeth.
NTP winners were Jinny Hussey and Cynthia Thompson., with prizes donated by Club Patron Maxine Garnaut.
June 15
53 Men hit off in their Wednesday competition, sponsored by Leader Distributors.
Geoff Nottle won A Grade with 37 Stableford points, from Taylor Ford on 36. Bob Ford took out B Grade with 36 from Pater Leahy 34, and Peter Watherston scored 34 to count out Maruie Barry in C Grade.
Rundowns went to Ben Sellen 36, Tim Robinson and Chris Cottrell 33 and Juri Berzins on 31.
NTP Winners were Phillip Remphrey, Tim Robinson, Andrew Fraser, Chris Cottrell, Wayne Smith and Rob Humphries.
June 13
Monday's Public Holiday Mixed Stableford Competition saw a strong field of 46 players on the course.
The winner was Adam Sullivan with 41 points, from Mitchell Roberts on 38, with rundowns going to visitor Ryan Lack, Dave Bellchambers, Daniel Brown and Ben Jaensch, all on 37 points.
Par-three birdies were scored by Grant Bamber (twice), Jack Shanley and Ryan Cocks.
June 12
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition attracted a good field of 21 players and was sponsored by Leader Distributors. There were three visitors, from Echunga and Coffin Bay Clubs.
The winner was Samuel Beare with 38 points, from Daniel Mengis with 38, and rundowns went to Jack Shanley and John Phillips, both on 35 points.
