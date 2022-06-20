The wind and rain could not keep dedicated Southern Eyre Hunt Club members away from the picturesque run known as Turnbull's Beach up at Arno Bay.
The hunters travelled to the beach on Sunday June 19, and they are known to ride in any weather.
Riders put their horses to the test with the gusty winds that battered and sandblasted everyone on Sunday.
Altogether 10 riders and 20 car followers made their way through the dunes and along the beach of the property owned by Peter and Kayleen Turnbull, the riders stopping occasionally for the car followers to catch up.
Deputy Master Emma Doudle on Bandit led the way, despite not feeling the best after a fun night out, whilst the 2022 Master Alison Turnbull trialed a new horse who went brilliantly.
Leon and Karen Hurrell rode a number of excellent jumps in pairs, their horses taking on anything they were faced up to.
Debbie Wright on plaited up Ebony jumped like a pro, especially during the second half of the hunt and Kylie Fitzgerald on her mount followed behind over every obstacle without a care in the world.
Haylee Fuss rode with class as she trialed mum's new thoroughbred and Hayley Norton and faithful King Bob cleared everything with ease.
Tarnya Branson and Jordan Branson cruised along, Jordan enjoying her last hunt as a 10 year old as she upgrades this week and turns 11!
No falls or spills, and no horses decided to roll in the ocean, although some were convinced to go for a swim, despite the chilly weather.
At the end of the hunt, delicious soup supplied by Kayleen Turnbull filled bellies and warmed everyone up after a successful day of horse sport.
Next weekend, the hunt will be held at Eastview on Saturday June 25 starting at 1:00pm. For further information please follow us on our Facebook Page. Tally Ho.
