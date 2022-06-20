Port Lincoln Times

Southern Eyre Hunt Club's Sunday trip to Turnbull's Beach at Arno Bay

Updated June 20 2022 - 5:14am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wind and rain could not keep dedicated Southern Eyre Hunt Club members away from the picturesque run known as Turnbull's Beach up at Arno Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.