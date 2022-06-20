From the editor's desk

It may be winter but it is never too late to start recruiting for people, young and old, to join the Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club.
The club is looking to recruit for its Nippers program. Last year there were 100 children attending across the season with about 20 taking part in each session.
Surf lifesaving is a great way for children to learn about water safety, responsibility and volunteering for their community.
Winter is also being used as a time to research how hooded plovers live during the colder months.
The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board is researching how the rare birds relocate from their breeding sites as the weather cools to other areas of the peninsula.
Hooded Plovers are one of Australia's top 20 threatened fauna species - the birds live on beaches across the country, including on Eyre Peninsula coastlines.
