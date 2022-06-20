Port Lincoln Times
Home/Community/Newsletters

From the editor's desk

Updated June 20 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the editor's desk

It may be winter but it is never too late to start recruiting for people, young and old, to join the Port Lincoln Surf Life Saving Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.