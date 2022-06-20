Port Lincoln Gymnasts had some stand out performers at this year's Annual Invitational Championships.
The championships took place at the Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12, inviting club's across the state to compete, as they came from as far as Millicent in the South East.
Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG)
Apparatus: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel bars and High bar
MAG Level 1:
Tyler Plane: 6th Pommel, AA Bronze
Benjamin Noonan: 4th Vault, 5th High Bar, AA Silver
Murphy McShane: 6th Vault, AA Bronze
Nicholas Fiebig: AA Bronze
MAG Level 2:
Jack Berryman: 4th Floor, 4th Rings, 2nd Vault, 6th Parallel Bars, AA Bronze
Kayan Commissariat: 5th Floor, 5th Rings, 3rd Parallel Bars, AA Bronze
Jaxon Males: 6th Floor, 6th Vault, AA Bronze
Patrick Noonan: 5th Pommel, 2nd Rings, 2nd Parallel Bars, 1st High Bar, AA Silver
MAG Level 3:
Joshua Boud: 4th Floor, 4th Pommel, 2nd Rings, 4th Vault, 2nd Parallel Bars, 2nd High Bar, AA 2nd Place
MAG Level 4:
Elia Spinks: 5th Floor, 4th Pommel, 5th Rings, 5th Vault, 5th Parallel Bars, 3rd High Bar, AA 5th Place
Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG)
Apparatus: Vault, Uneven Bars, Beam and Floor
WAG Level 1 and 2 focus on participation and receive certificates & ribbons based on a colour banded system, judged by officials. All gymnasts received a participation medal.
WAG Level 1: Charlotte Pobke, Willow Wait, Quinn Portis, Sofia Jenkins, Greta Webb, Veronika Jelinek, Oluwawapelumi Ekujumi, Taylor Montgomerie, Destiny Christian, Gareilla Aay
WAG Level 2: Madison Sincock, Reagan Perkins, Peyton Wait, Ariana Tiss, Amity Mantle, Ilah Pederick, Ida Clark, Emma Park, Gemma McGuire, Mahli Halliday, Larissa O'Keeffe, Ivy Rammers, Tiana Lill, Aria Dennis, Eden Pallant, Willow Strong, Brooklyn McEvoy
WAG Level 3 Under 9:
Sana Cunningham: 4th Uneven Bars
Gymnasts: Miriam Leschner, Macey Semmler
WAG Level 3 Open:
Phoebe Fisher: 1st Vault, 3rd Uneven Bars, 5th Beam, 1st Floor, AA 1st Place
Amiyah Parthenis: 2nd Vault, 4th Uneven Bars, 1st Beam, AA 4th Place
Chelsea Hore: =6th Vault
Elsie Hyslop: 3rd Beam, 2nd Floor
Gymnasts: Ruby Llewelyn, Ava Webb, Caitlyn Fiebig, Kaitlyn Rush, Nevaeh Bates
WAG Level 4 Under 10:
Molly Hollitt: 1st Vault, 6th Beam, 6th Floor, AA 2nd Place
Evie Kannussaar: 3rd Uneven Bars
WAG Level 4 Open:
Sienna Dare: =1st Vault, 4th Floor,
Lily Ornsby: =4th Vault, =1st Uneven Bars, 3rd Floor, AA 3rd Place
Laila Kannussaar: 6th Beam
Gymnasts: Freya Hawkins, Leah Hannan, Charlotte Atkins
WAG Level 5 Open:
Phoebe Porter: 3rd Vault, 5th Uneven Bars, 1st Beam, 1st Floor, AA 1st Place
Isla Nagel, 4th Vault, 3rd Floor,
Astrud Pejic: =5th Vault, =4th Beam, AA 6th Place
Charlotte Hollitt: 3rd Uneven Bars, =6th Beam, =4th Floor, AA 5th Place
Rylee Chatfield: 6th Floor
Gymnasts: Kyah Staunton, Caitlin Jefferson
WAG Level 6 Open:
Ema Stobart: 6th Beam
WAG Level 7 Under 14:
Nicola Morgan: =5th Vault, =5th Beam
WAG Level 9 Open:
Missi White: 3rd Vault, 4th Uneven Bars, 1st Beam, 2nd Floor, AA 3rd Place
WAG Level 10:
Alana Jantke: 1st place Vault, Uneven Bars, Beam, Floor, AA 1st Place
