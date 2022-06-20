This year's Mystery Box Rally will be starting and finishing in Port Lincoln for the first time in the fundraisers' history.
The mystery five-day driving route will involve teams of two, with 295 people participating, beginning the journey in their cars at Port Lincoln on Saturday June 25 at the Port Lincoln Racing Club at 8am - the finish line will be back at the Port Lincoln Racing Club, with participants set to arrive on Wednesday June 29.
Participants are set to drive thousands of kilometres, however, each night's stop-over will be a surprise to the teams and it will only be unveiled at the start of each day.
The Mystery Box Rally is a fundraiser to raise money for Cancer Council, and each car must be older than 25 years, roadworthy with no 4WD or AWD.
The teams must raise a minimum of $4,000 to participate and the finish line will be back in Port Lincoln on Wednesday June 29.
This drive will involve dress up themes and drivers will camp each night under the stars at rural and remote locations.
Organisers have stated breakdowns are guaranteed, however, the rally challenges teams to work together to make it to the finish line.
This year's fundraising goal is $1million which has already been reached. The rally is part of Box Rallies, including the Sh*tbox Rally and Cancer Cruise - they were devised in 2009 by James Freeman after both his parents died of cancer within 12 months of each other.
Box Rallies is now the leading individual fundraiser for Cancer Council nationally generating over $30 million to Cancer research plus media awareness for Cancer Council, working to help the lives of millions.
Mr Freeman said the Mystery Box Rally is a rewarding experience.
"All of our rallies are so much fun, but Mystery Box keeps delivering year after year with more and more people returning to participate," Mr Freeman said.
"After doing Mystery Box Rally routes from NSW, Vic, and Qld over the last four years it's time to run the rally from SA."
Mr Freeman said there was a lot to look forward to with the involvement of Port Lincoln in the route.
"The beauty of the Port Lincoln area and coastline mixed with the remoteness of the Australian Outback will provide a solid contrast to showcase the wonders of SA," Mr Freeman said.
"The rally participants are in for a fantastic time and a great surprise each day when they find out where they are going."
