Artic winds and pestilent drizzle did not damper the spirits of those who turned up, for the Tumby Bay Open, but it did turn away quite a few golfers.
Around thirty competitors were in attendance in these trying conditions but at least the rain only hung around for a few holes.
The upper echelons of the golfing fraternity was top heavy with seventeen 'A' graders competing for the penultimate prize.
Nathan Haines-Darby from Darke Peake Golf Club was victorious in a hotly contested battle for top honours. He came in with a scorecard reading 79/73 which was only one ahead of the chasing pack.
Ryan Lack (Coffin Bay GC) 80/77 and Taylor Ford (Port Lincoln GC) 80/73 had to separated by a count back with the former claiming the runners up spot.
Ford did not go home empty handed as he won the 'A' grade net trophy from Peter Moos who came in with an 82/74.
The 'B' grade, by comparison, only had five combatants which were separated by five strokes.
Edmund Hunt (Port Neill GC) claimed the title by just one stroke finishing with a 90/73 edging out Andrew Bates who came in with 91/78.
Andrew Higgins was the net winner with a 94/78 on a count back from Andrew Bates who had to settle for the support act once again.
His downfall was the infamous bunker on hole three, his ball landing at the cliff face of this canyon filled with sand.
It took three shots, one of which looped up hitting his shoulder, before he gave up and chipped sideways.
Peter Couper had a clean sweep of the 'C' grade winning the gross, the net and picking up a nearest to the pin as well.
It helped that he was the only one competing in the lowest grade. He thanked his competitors for not turning up as he collected his treasure trove.
The ladies gross winner was Lizzy Zwar who finished with 98/88 just in front of Linda Trenberth who came in with a 100/81.
Sue Edwards was the net winner with a 111/74 with Linda Trenberth, once again, claiming the runners up prize.
Susan Cave had a small mishap as she went to retrieve some beverages from the triple block. She tried to obtain the quenching liquid without leaving her seat but ended up falling out of the buggy.
The 'A' grade longest drive was won by Nathan Haines-Darby; 'B' grade longest drive was won by Clint Lawrie; Ladies longest drive was claimed by Lizzy Zwar; and the 'C' grade longest drive remained unclaimed.
The 'A' grade nearest the pin (NTP) was won by Darrell Stratford; 'C' grade NTP was won by Peter Couper, after hitting a tree and deflecting onto the fairway; Ladies NTP was won by Linda Trenberth; and the 'B' grade trophy went back into its box.
The teams' event was won by the Darke Peak connection consisting of Nathan Haines-Darby, Trevor Mason, Paul Bammond and Scotty Elleway with a combined total of 226. The chipping competition was won by Paul Neindorf claiming the $100 Seabreeze Hotel voucher.
We had one golfer that did not quite make the finish line and he could hardly be blamed for his decision to leave.
Jarrod Prime hit his ball into a rather large bush, whilst looking for his ball he found six others but unfortunately he hit the wrong one! That was the straw that broke the camel's back.
Paul Bammond started the day with a twelve which included a three putt.
No one would have blamed him if he headed to the carpark right then and there, but he persevered for the eighteen holes finishing with a 90/80.
Take seven strokes off that score and he would have been in with a shout for the net score.
Even though it was a small crowd it was an enjoyable day on the Tumby course. These days are not possible without the support of the community and volunteers.
Big thanks to our major sponsors for the day Smiths Transport and Spec Savers, your contribution was very much appreciated.
As was all the local businesses who helped out (far too many to mention), without these guys sponsoring our sporting bodies they would struggle so we are very appreciative of your help.
Next week is the top eight battling it out for the Dunston Cup and a stableford for those not involved.
The ladies have the second round of the handicap match play and the second round of the Laurel Wreath.
