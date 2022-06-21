Port Lincoln Times

Tumby Bay Golf Club hold Open event with a number of golfers involved

Updated June 21 2022 - 3:03am, first published 12:55am
B grade winner Edmund Hunt (left), C grade winner Peter Couper, Ladies winner Lizzy Zwar, A grade winner Nathan Haines-Darby and club captain Andrew Higgins. Photo: supplied.

Artic winds and pestilent drizzle did not damper the spirits of those who turned up, for the Tumby Bay Open, but it did turn away quite a few golfers.

