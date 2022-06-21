Port Lincoln Times

Lincoln City Raiders take the win over Lincoln Knights in Port Lincoln soccer

Updated June 21 2022 - 2:55am, first published 1:09am
Lincoln City Raiders defeated the Lincoln Knights by a goal in the senior A's in round six of this soccer season. Photo: file.

Lincoln City Raiders came away with a close win this week in the Port Lincoln Soccer season A's, as the team defeated Lincoln Knights by a goal - round six of soccer matches took place on Sunday June 19.

