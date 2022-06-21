Lincoln City Raiders came away with a close win this week in the Port Lincoln Soccer season A's, as the team defeated Lincoln Knights by a goal - round six of soccer matches took place on Sunday June 19.
Under 9's:
Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus Lincoln Knights 3.
Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Hudson Barr; Lincoln Knights Oska Franklin, Mekye Furth, Own goal LCR.
South Coast 2 versus SEKOL Masters 3.
Goal scorers: South Coast Beau Dunbar, Nate Lang; SEKOL Masters Sebastian Satalic 2, Nikolas Bolenski.
Under 11's:
Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus Lincoln Knights 2.
Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Jackson Murphy, Own goal LKFC; Lincoln Knights Louis Wohling, Gabriel Treagus.
South Coast 1 versus SEKOL Masters 1.
Goal scorers: South Coast Patrick Cochrane; SEKOL Masters Lenny Smith.
Under 13's:
Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus Lincoln Knights 0.
Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Kai Cunningham.
Best players: Will Fraser, Kai Cunningham, James Murray.
South Coast 2 versus SEKOL Masters 1.
Goal scorers: South Coast Isaiah Spinks 2; SEKOL Masters Alice Bolenski.
Best players: Ritchie Edmonds, Connor Jacobs, Beau Ives.
Under 16's:
Lincoln City Raiders 3 versus Lincoln Knights 9.
Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Bradley Jacobs, Charley McGlashin, Nayte Wright; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 7, Luke Hennell, Joel Hore.
Best players: Ethan Franklin, Marli Furth, Nayte Wright.
South Coast 3 versus SEKOL Masters 1.
Goal scorers: South Coast Isaiah Spinks 2, Luke Pearce; SEKOL Masters Evan Lukin.
Best players: Luke Pearce, Sam Lydeamore, Jasper Panizzolo.
Senior A's:
Lincoln City Raiders 3 versus Lincoln Knights 2.
Goal scorers: Lincoln City raiders Jye Nixon, Camden Maddern, Corey Hatzi; Lincoln Knights Charlie Price, Francis Ramoni.
Best Players: John Willy, Francis Ramoni, Tristan Mallard.
South Coast 1 versus SEKOL Masters 2.
Goal scorers: South Coast Andres Valdes; SEKOL Masters Kosta Kapnistas, Naish Parthenis.
Best players: Semi Skoljarev, Leon Duns, Matt Fagan.
