View + 2 Photos

The Cellar Folk Club of Port Lincoln will call the Anglican Parish Hall its new gathering place after over 25 years of meeting at the Boston House.

The club stated that the advent of COVID-19 and the renewal of Boston House as a function centre had influenced its decision to change location, and it stated the club is not looking to change it name.

Advertisement Ad

Members have been relocating into the Parish Hall since January, and the club will hold an official opening event on Saturday July 2.



This event will have the club history, photos and memorabilia on display in the Supper Room from 7:30pm, with the event officially starting in the Hall at 8pm.



The club encourage people to bring their own nibbles and drinks as well as their singing voices and acoustic instruments.



President Bec Bach said she believes The Cellar Folk Club is where people can find their "niche" in Port Lincoln.



"We are proud of being a welcoming, community oriented and supportive live acoustic music club where many local musicians have taken their early steps towards public performance," Ms Bach said.



"Our catchphrase has been The Cellar: A place where friends meet, and new friends are always welcome - and we want to bring the spirit of that value to our new place."

Advertisement Ad

She said the club displayed flexibility when live performances were cancelled due to COVID-19, and she believed this kept the connection between club members alive.



Ms Bach said Tim Hodgson of Revival Productions was able to guide the club to hold a number of monthly sessions online with members.

She said previous owners of The Peninsula Club at Point Boston Linda Larter and David Ginter offered their private venue to the club when COVID-19 rules were changing until it was able to locate a suitable new home.



"We knew we would not be able to return to Boston House," Ms Bach said.



"This was such an unexpected and incredibly kind offer that allowed us to return to live performances and meet together as a group again while our search for a suitable venue continued."

Founding club members Ron Higgins and Paul Hodgson reflected on The Cellar Folk Club's long history and its events.

"We are so appreciative of the support from Ron and Heather Campbell who owned Boston House for many years in allowing us to get together in their Cellar every month for all of that time - It has had a great atmosphere," Mr Higgins said.

Paul Hodgson said the club had performed on the road on many occasions through 'Out and Abouts,' travelling to a range of communities such as Tumby Bay, Elbow Hill, Coffin Bay, Koppio, Arno Bay and Wudinna.

"Our members and friends enjoy playing a range of musical styles including country, blues and rock 'n roll as well as some traditional folk tunes and Australian bush songs," Mr Hodgson said.



"We have held some great bush dances, ukulele workshops, club retreats and of course four Stinky Creek Folk and Music Festivals."

The club has been nominated for various community awards over the years, which had included being a finalist in the 2014 Every Generation Festival Awards (Creative Arts).



Advertisement Ad

The club has stated one of its biggest awards had been the South Australian Community Event of the Year for the 2006 Stinky Creek Folk and Music Festival.

Ms Bach said the club was looking forward to continue to connect with community and perform, and welcome people to the club's opening of the new location.