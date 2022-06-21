Port Lincoln Times

Local initiatives receive a boost through the Strengthening Rural Communities program

Updated June 22 2022 - 5:31am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:30pm
Fat Farmers Rural Health Initiative Incorporated has received $8500 in the Small and Vital category for its Eyre Peninsula Expansion Project - the organisation has established a group in Wudinna with a number of locals involved. Photo: supplied.

Local initiatives in the Eyre Peninsula have received funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, sharing in $776 583 in grants through its Strengthening Rural Communities program.

