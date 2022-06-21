Local initiatives in the Eyre Peninsula have received funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, sharing in $776 583 in grants through its Strengthening Rural Communities program.
The District Council of Streaky Bay has received $10 000 in the 'Small and Vital' category, which has been allocated to its 'Developing Community Leaders and Capacity through Equipping our Volunteers' Program to help develop volunteer capability and build leadership skills - this is a non-for-profit operations training program which works to upskill volunteers.
Advertisement
Fat Farmers: Rural Health Initiative Incorporated has received $8500 in the Small and Vital category for its Eyre Peninsula Expansion Project, which will work to enhance physical and mental health through promoting a community fitness group at a local social event.
The FRRR had described these projects as "grassroots initiatives" run by organisations led by local people that will work to "strengthen" their communities with the aim of bringing "benefits" to the people living within the communities.
Through this round of funding 26 projects received funding support for ongoing recovery from the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.
There are 41 projects that had been funded through the Small and Vital stream of the program, which shared in a total of $332,031.
This program is contributed to through a number of generous donor, as the program continue to accept applications and thanks to recent support from the Australian Government, there is now a COVID-recovery stream - Rebuilding Rural Communities.
More information about the SRC program is available at www.frrr.org.au/src. To support these grants through FRRR, make a donation at frrr.org.au/giving/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.