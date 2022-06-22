The Rotary Club of Port Lincoln has been raising money for Bedford Industries this year, as funds are being allocated to a new shed and workshop for the organisation.
Funds have also been raised to have the car park bitumenised - club president Tony Stockham said $160,000 had gone towards this project.
"They have got the shed up. We are just waiting on the car park and a bit of ground work to be done and that will be completed," he said.
Mr Stockham said Rotary had also helped people to relocate from housing trust units amid health problems.
"We relocated what furniture they wanted into a smaller unit - we did that with Lions Club," he said.
He said Rotary could help organisations and groups to apply for grants.
"We have a good relationship with the Community Bendigo Bank - if a group is looking for a grant and they may not meet the criteria that the bank have, whereas Rotary does - we can become a project partner," he said.
"We will apply for the grant, we will put in money towards that and then when the money comes back through the bank to the partnership, it is used on local projects."
Mr Stockham said the club could help on a local and international level, as some funds went to Rotary International.
He said Rotary had been helping with community events.
"We put up the tents or the marquees for the Community Bendigo Bank - they have marquees that charity groups or community organisations can hire," he said.
"Each year the international president has a theme and we will work with that theme ... coming into next year is Imagine and that is based on 'look at what we have done in more than 100 years that Rotary has been around, and imagine what we could do going forward."
Mr Stockham said Rotary International Youth Exchange was back on the calendar and students could apply to be an outgoing exchange student to Europe and the Americas.
Rotary also sponsors young people in leadership programs such as:
If anyone would like to learn more about the club, they should visit portlincolnrotary@gmail.com
Mr Stockham said the club was revamping its committee and he encouraged more women to become members to learn about what they do as an organisation.
