Port Lincoln Times

Rotary Club of Port Lincoln help raise funds for Bedford Industries' big projects

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:52am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FUNDS: Rotary Club of Port Lincoln president Tony Stockham spoke about the organisation's fundraising work for Bedford Industries' projects. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

The Rotary Club of Port Lincoln has been raising money for Bedford Industries this year, as funds are being allocated to a new shed and workshop for the organisation.

