Port Lincoln Times

Fishermen continue to enjoy success on the water throughout June

By Steven Forstner
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William and Annabelle Oak with their first Snook.

Anglers continue to catch a good variety of fish in June - find out what was biting and where in the past week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.