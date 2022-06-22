Anglers continue to catch a good variety of fish in June - find out what was biting and where in the past week.
West Coast
Advertisement
Schools of Australian Salmon are being reported along much of the coast.
Fish to 3kg have been reported at Locks Well, Talia and Elliston. Whiting fishing in the bays is on the improve, with fish to 38cm at Smoky Bay and around Ceduna.
There are also plenty of Garfish, Snook and Silver Trevally in the bays for those chasing something a bit different.
Coffin Bay
King George Whiting have been reported right throughout the bay.
There are fish from well undersized to around the 40cm mark, but the bigger models seem to be a bit out of condition.
Goolwa cockles, squid and small soft plastics have accounted for whiting. Flathead, Snook and Garfish have also been reported inside the bay.
Farm Beach has been firing for King George Whiting to 45cm. Shallow water(2-3 meters) around the cork weed with a bit of berley around the high tide has been the most productive time.
Goolwa cockles and Squid baits have been the best. There are plenty of good sized squid being caught around the weed beds near the channel markers on good quality UV squid jigs.
Offshore has seen plenty of good sized Nannygai, Blue Morwong and Gummy Sharks landed around the reefs.
Leather jackets and Wrasses can be a problem, but jigs and baits drifted over the reefs will get you those better fish with a bit of patience.
Almonta/Gunyah beach has seen some schools of salmon in the 2-3Kg range caught on metal lures and salted pilchard baits.
Port Lincoln
King George Whiting have been reported to 40cm in the Proper.
Murrays, Grantham and the Monument have all been good areas. Around dusk has been the best time, with Goolwa cockles and SG Prawns being the best baits.
Other good reports for Whiting have come from around thistle Island, Taylors and Louth Bay.
Good Garfish have been caught around Limani, Billy Lights and along the North Shore on gents. Snook are also in the same areas.
Advertisement
Squid continue to be everywhere. A jig with a warm jacket and some UV will make catching them easier with the cold water and overcast days.
The best areas have been Billy Lights, Town Jetty, the North Shore and Louth, but there are plenty in the Proper and along most of the passage.
Australian Salmon have been reported in good numbers along the Sleaford to Wanna stretch of coast.
Salmon in the 2-4Kg range have been seen in schools in close most days. Metal lures and soft plastics have been successful.
Offshore has seen some good Nannygai and Blue Morwong caught around the reefs at the bottom of the passage and around Williams Island on jigs and squid baits.
Tumby Bay
Advertisement
King George Whiting and Squid have been reported in good numbers close to town.
Tumby Island and out from Ski Beach have been good areas to try. The reports from the Group have been quiet this week due to the weather, but there are plenty of Squid, Garfish, Snook and King George Whiting out around most of the Islands in shallow water.
Cowell
Yellowfin Whiting have been caught on the flats.
Garfish and Squid have been reported in the harbour around the entrance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.