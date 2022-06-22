Parndana's Nicholas Tremaine is riding across Australia on his bicycle, having crossed the Nullabor Plain and arrived in Port Lincoln.
Mr Tremaine arrived on Wednesday, June 22, and has been campaigning for Distance 4 Dementia to raise money and awareness around the disease.
He has been inspired by his mother to take part in the campaign which will involve a 8300km ride from Perth to Sydney, as he will aim to complete the journey within 44 days.
Mr Tremaine teamed with Dementia Australia and he left Perth on June 5 to travel across south-west Western Australia.
He has kept his followers up to date on the ride through his Distance 4 Dementia page on Facebook.
He posted on his page on June 20, while he was in Streaky Bay, and noted that he hoped to be in Port Lincoln by June 22.
Mr Tremaine spoke about his ride into Port Lincoln with the Times - he said although it had been a wet ride in from Coffin Bay, the road conditions had been good for the most part.
He said he had been able to speak with people during his journey.
"They say things like, 'oh we passed you on the road', and, 'what are you doing?'" Mr Tremaine said.
"The other day on the Nullarbor I passed a woman who said she walked across Australia with her trolley back in 2017 to raise money for money to battle alzheimer's disease - she was happy to see other people supporting the cause."
Mr Tremaine said he had raised just over $5000 so far by the time he reached Port Lincoln.
He said he had a nice experience in Coffin Bay during his stop for the night, describing the town as peaceful.
"I am still determined to get to the destination each day," he said.
Mr Tremaine said he was looking forward to seeing the sights during his stay in Port Lincoln.
"Hopefully, I can get out and see the sights that Port Lincoln has to offer - today is pretty cruisey day which is good after doing nearly 300km yesterday," Mr Tremaine said.
Next he will visit Port Augusta, Port Pirie, Minlaton, Port Wakefield, Adelaide and Kangaroo Island before continuing south to Mount Gambier.
