Port Lincoln Times

Nic Tremaine crosses Australia on his bicycle while raising funds for 'Distance 4 Dementia'

Updated June 23 2022 - 6:53am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EPIC: Parndana's Nicholas Tremaine is riding his bicycle across Australia to raise funds and awareness for Distance 4 Dementia. Photo Lachlan Smith.

Parndana's Nicholas Tremaine is riding across Australia on his bicycle, having crossed the Nullabor Plain and arrived in Port Lincoln.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.