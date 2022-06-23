Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln City Council working with Tourism Commission to organise tourism workshop

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:31am, first published June 23 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOURISM: Port Lincoln City Council's Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Growth, Naomi Blacker, spoke about the workshop that is being planned for tourism operators around the return of cruise ships. Photo: Lachlan Smith

Port Lincoln City Council is organising a workshop with the Tourism Commission aimed at tourism operators around cruise ships returning to the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.