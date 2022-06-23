Port Lincoln City Council is organising a workshop with the Tourism Commission aimed at tourism operators around cruise ships returning to the city.
The workshop will be set for July 14 from 10am to noon, but council is still deciding on where to hold it.
Council's Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Growth, Naomi Blacker, said the workshop would be open to anyone and she encouraged operators to attend.
"They will hear from the tourism commission and some chief executive officers in the cruise industry," she said.
"Some big names are coming to explain what cruising means to the city and how to get involved."
Ms Blacker said the workshop would involve discussing with tourism operators the process behind selling directly to the ship and selling one's tour directly to the ship.
"It will talk to people about how to make that happen," she said.
"A lot of tourism operators want to sell their tours directly to the ships and get passengers buying as part of their cruise package - it will talk about that."
She said tour operators had said they were keen to see cruise ships back in harbour.
"They were a pretty important source of visitors to the town," Ms Blacker said.
"Not having them for two years certainly felt that - it is exciting to have them back."
Ms Blacker said the cruise industry had continued to sell tours.
"We have been waiting on SA health to give the approval - that has now happened and it is all systems go," she said.
"We expect 11 cruise ships to come to Port Lincoln."
She said the passengers and crew would enter the city, go on tours, and spend their money in the retail outlets and travel inland.
"They head to Coffin Bay and other places and experience what the Eyre Peninsula has to offer," she said.
She said there would be "strict" protocols in place for passengers.
"There will be rules like requiring vaccination and not boarding if you feel unwell - it has been adapted from the eastern seaboard protocols," she said.
"... I do not believe people have cause for alarm - every precaution that can be taken will be taken."
