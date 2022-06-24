Melanie Simmonds and her husband Adrian will be involved in this year's Mystery Box Rally to raise money for Cancer Council - the couple has become involved for reasons close to their heart.
Ms Simmonds said they had developed a passion for fundraising after they helped their friends five years ago at the Kingoonya caravan park to cook breakfast for 300 people involved in the Sh*t Box Rally, another big Cancer Council fundraiser.
She said she had been touched by cancer directly as she lost her Godson to leukemia about four years ago, as well as a close friend more recently, three years ago.
Ms Simmonds said she hoped the fundraiser would help with continued cancer research.
She also wants to push a message to people in the country about being sun-smart.
"I was born and bred on a farm and you spend nearly everyday of your childhood outside - I think that whole education side for the skin cancer is really important as well," she said.
Ms Simmonds has been keeping people up to date with their fundraising efforts on her Facebook page.
She was born on the Eyre Peninsula and grew up in Cleve - she lived in the region until 2011 before moving to Adelaide.
"I started my own business, Robin Hood Real Estate, in 2016 and we have been operating our real estate business from Adelaide and selling and managing properties over here and just driving over to do it," she said.
Ms Simmonds said the couple had chosen a Mazda 121 for the rally because one of the requirements to participate was to use a car at least 25 years old.
She said they would be accompanied by a support crew and added the car is set to tackle the dirt roads ahead.
"I think that it will be fun, especially with all the rain we have had recently," she said.
"We bought the car in Kadina ... it runs pretty well, but it is old so we will see ..."
People can still donate to Melanie and Adrian for the cause - the couple has already reached their fundraising goal of $5000 and are looking to raise as much as possible until they complete the rally.
