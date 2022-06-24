Port Lincoln Times

Raelene Fatchen reflects on the Queen's visit during her primary school years

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:38am, first published 12:00am
ROYALTY: Local Raelene Fatchen reflected on her experience when Queen Elizabeth visited Port Lincoln in 1954 - Ms Fatchen and her peers at Ungarra Primary School wore hats that depicted native Australian flowers in the monarch's honour. Photo: Supplied

Raelene Fatchen was at Centenary Oval with other students from Ungarra Primary School when Queen Elizabeth came to Port Lincoln in 1954.

