Raelene Fatchen was at Centenary Oval with other students from Ungarra Primary School when Queen Elizabeth came to Port Lincoln in 1954.
Ms Fatchen was 10 years old at the time and she spoke to the Times about how the mothers of the school children gathered together to make hats that depicted the native flowers of Australia for their daughters to wear on the day.
"It was a display to honour the Queen on the oval - it was a like a big fan with little divisions - the boys were dressed in T-shirts and white shorts," she said.
Ms Fatchen said the children performed little folk dance routines that they had practised at school.
"There were lots of schools represented from around the Eyre Peninsula," she said.
"I can remember the bitumen road that we have got now was finished just before she came because that was a lot thinner road, closer to the cliff, coming into Port Lincoln from Tumby Bay," she said.
Ms Fatchen said the Queen sat in a high lookout and gazed over all the children at the oval.
She said some of the flowers included orchards, pink-and-blue orchards, wattles, and Sturt Desert Peas.
"It was special ... I remember the excitement of having our mums make these hats and they had cardboard cut outs and crate paper stuck over it with the colours," she said.
"I wore a sleeveless plain pink dress - the hats were made so they fitted a bit like a swimming cap that you did up together under your chin so it was quite secure."
