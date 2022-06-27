Port Lincoln newsletter - check us out

Melanie Simmonds and her husband Adrian love a good mystery.
In fact, they will be involved in this year's Mystery Box Rally to raise money for the Cancer Council - for reasons close to their heart.
Advertisement
Ms Simmonds said they had developed a passion for fundraising after they helped friends five years ago at the Kingoonya Caravan Park to cook breakfast for 300 people involved in the Sh*t Box Rally, another Cancer Council fundraiser.
She said they had been touched by cancer directly when she lost her Godson to leukemia about four years ago.
Ms Simmonds said the couple had chosen a Mazda 121 for the rally because one of the requirements to participate was to use a car at least 25 years old.
Meanwhile, Raelene Fatchen was at Centenary Oval with other students from Ungarra Primary School when Queen Elizabeth came to Port Lincoln in 1954.
She was 10 years old at the time and today she spoke to the Times about how the mothers of the school children had gathered to make hats that depicted the native flowers of Australia for their daughters to wear on the day.
"It was a display to honour the Queen on the oval - it was a like a big fan with little divisions - the boys were dressed in T-shirts and white shorts," she said.
Ms Fatchen said the children performed little folk dance routines that they had practised at school.
Check us out online for the latest news and sport www.portlincolntimes.com.au
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.