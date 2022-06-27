Young Wayback footballers continue to come of age at Port Lincoln

The Wayback "babies" continued to come of age in the Port Lincoln Football League on Saturday.
The team is considered to be the youngest and least experienced to pull on the guernsey in 40 years.
But they have kept their winning form with a resounding 28-point win against Mallee Park at Centenary Oval.
At the previous weekend, Wayback had beaten desperate cellar-dweller Boston by three points.
Saturday's triumph was important for the club because they have not been as strong this year after senior players retired or moved away with employment and some members opted to play reserves.
The fighting qualities shown by the young contingent have followed grand final appearances by the club in four of the past five seasons.
It was a clean, fair-spirited and well-umpired clash.
Wayback 5-1, 9-4, 12-6, 16-9 (105); Mallee Park 6-0, 7-2, 10-4, 12-6 (78).
James Blewit and Archie Aldridge each kicked three goals for Wayback while Mallee Park's Malcolm Miller scored five and Jayden Roderick 3.
Best - Wayback: Jonty Seal, Ben Sampson, Sam Heinjus, Archie Aldridge, Jack Hegarty. Mallee Park: Matthew Johncock, Daniel Kartinyeri, Malcolm Miller, Derick Wanganeen, David Murray.
At Ravendale Oval, Tasman defeated Boston by 122 points.
Tasman 4-3, 9-6, 17-10, 22-14 (146); Boston 1-3, 3-5, 3-6, 3-8 (24).
Boston was able to add only one point to its tally in the final three quarters.
Tasman's Josh Seal and Brent Harris each kicked four goals and Toby Casanova three while Oliver Sellen scored two for Boston.
At Wangary Oval, Marble Range ran over Lincoln South.
Marble Range 2-4, 7-6, 11-18, 16-20 (116); Lincoln South 2-1, 2-2, 3-2, 4-3 (27).
Next round: Lincoln South v Boston at Centenary Oval; Tasman v Wayback at Ravendale Oval; Mallee Park v Marble Range at Mallee Park Oval.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
