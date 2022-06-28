Port Lincoln Times

B graders star in latest round of Port Lincoln hockey which featured several forfeits

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
June 28 2022 - 10:30pm
Competition - almost - as usual in Port Lincoln hockey association

Flinders defeated Panthers 2-1 in women's B grade in the latest Port Lincoln hockey round which was notable for a lack of A grade competition because of the state country championships.

