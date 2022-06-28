Competition - almost - as usual in Port Lincoln hockey association

Flinders defeated Panthers 2-1 in women's B grade in the latest Port Lincoln hockey round which was notable for a lack of A grade competition because of the state country championships.
In the other women's B grade fixture, Marauders forfeited to Wanderers.
In the men's B grade, Panthers 4 def Flinders 1. Goals - Panthers: N.Kleinig 1, S.Graham 1, H.Cordell 1, S.Paull 1; Flinders: S.Fuss 1. Best - Panthers: C.Doyle, N.Kleinig, S.Paull. Flinders: C.Hawke, J.Braakhuis, S.Fuss. Marauders forfeited to Wanderers.
Under 13 girls - Flinders 1 def Panthers 0 Goal: Z.Neate Best - Flinders A.Green, Z.Neate, J.Neate Pan: J.Shepperd, T.D'Agostini, L.Whillas. Marauders 1 def Wanderers 0 Goal: C.Davidson. Best - Mar: A.Pocock, C.Davidson, L.Mastrovalis. Wan: L.Hancox, E.Cox, A.Sizer
Under 13 boys - Panthers 8 def Flinders 0. Goals: C.Densley 4, F.Lukin 1, B.Markey 3. Best - Pan: C.Densley, O.Stevens, B.Markey. Flin: J.Wilson, Z.Wilson, J.Neate. Wanderers 5 def Marauders 0. Goals: J.Fuss 1, Z.Hancox 1, N.Kobelt 2, B.Spriggs 1. Best - Wan: J.Fuss, N.Kobelt, L.Jones. Mar: J.Lutz, J.Hannemann, E.Hannemann
Under 17 girls - Panthers 1 def Wanderers 0. Goal: L.Waller. Best - Pan: E.Russell, E.Wiseman. Wan: E.Costello, P.Langmaid. Flinders forfeited to Wanderers
Under 17 boys - Panthers 1 def Wanderers 0. Best - Pan: N.Kleinig, B.Paul, A.Waller. Wan: C.Rutherford, J.Sherry, A.Clark. Flinders forfeited to Wanderers.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
