The wind and rain parted up at Eastview on Saturday as eight riders, including Deb Henderson on Jellybean, travelled the sandy property of Mary Edwards.
A big train of floats arrived as well as a cohort of car followers coming out to make the day.
Advertisement
Riders mounted and took in the noticeably luscious crop, as Master Turnbull welcomed the field back again on her mount Archy.
Deputy Master Doudle rode Bandit up front with Turnbull setting a steady pace for the rest of the field.
Eastview is an enjoyable run as the sand helps riders gather their steeds with many welcoming fences.
Jellybean was spirited as always with Henderson having to sit back on multiple occasions as her eager steed was flying at the jumps.
Grace Kemp rode Lucky Break as Field Master for the day. The pair had no trouble as they cruised over the course.
The car followers welcomed many new visitors who were out to see what hunting was all about.
There were no incidents among the cars, the recent rains making the sand firmer for the four-wheel-drives.
Tarnya Branson rode Choppa alongside Alex Kerley who was riding young mount Clyde.
It was his first-time back hunting since becoming a father and he kept a steady pace alongside Branson.
Jordan rode Buttons, having a harder ride for the day as her mount was also keen to get to the front. It was an opportunity that she would have later in the run.
There were many sections where Master invited riders to ride in pairs, threes and so forth.
Henderson rode up front with both masters and Jellybean jumped well over some sections.
Amelia Greenfield was back riding in the field again on Luna. After the long travel from Quorn, she was smiling over every fence as the pair didn't skip a beat.
Stirrup cup was short, but well enjoyed as itchy horses found the soft sand too tempting, some steeds having a roll.
The second half was underway within no time with riders keen to have a yarn around the fire which was waiting back at the floats.
Only a mild, misty shower made its presence throughout the day.
Jordan rode up on the way back with two chirpy masters as they were laughing and yelling over every jump in unison.
Advertisement
The day was finished just in time as some dark clouds settled in.
Next week's hunt is the Junior Hunt Run at Winndie, 125 Bald Hill Road. The hunt will start at 12pm on Sunday, July 3. For more information, visit our Facebook page. Tally Ho!
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.