Wanilla Rangers defeated Imperials by 17 goals in A grade netball in Port Lincoln.
On a cold, rainy day, Wanilla scored 47 to Imperials' 30 after winning the toss to start with strong, accurate shooting.
Advertisement
Hitting the target was Emily Yancic who helped Wanilla to take an early lead.
Imperials then settled into the game and fought back with shooter Georgia Robinson helping to close the margin slightly going into the first break.
Wanilla increased their overall pressure across the court with mid-courters Kobi Clements andLauren Cash helping to create crucial turnovers to help extend their lead.
Imperials then responded to this increase in pressure with Tate Rawson working hard to create space when moving down the court to help feed the ball into goalies Georgia Robinson and Kaitlin Morgan.
The second half appeared to be a "battle of defenders" with both teams' defences working hard to try to limit the other team's goalies from scoring, resulting in some rushed shots and inaccurate passing down both ends.
Imperials' defender Jessica Harris worked hard alongside Lauren McDonald to try to shut down the accurate shooting of Wanilla's Makaya Bryant who continue to move well in the goal circle.
Down the other end for Wanilla, some fancy footwork from defender Brooke Nisbet and some great rebounding from Jessica Nielsen help created more turnovers which were rewarded by the Wanilla goalies.
Going into the final quarter Imperials came out strongly, proving that they were not going to give up and still had some fight left in them to try to control the game.
Wanilla was able to continue to lift in the final minutes of the game, resulting in them winning by 17 goals.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.